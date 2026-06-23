Nigerians React to Amount Now Left in VeryDarkMan's NGO Account, Raises Questions: "How Come?"
Mixed reactions have trailed the available balance now on display on the landing page of VeryDarkMan's NGO's website, as people share their thoughts on the money left.
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Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's NGO account balance
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NGO account balance below:
Nwosu Chinyere Sonia said:
"Him put am for treasury bill."
Christian Ekpo said:
"You don post am as if you discover am yourself. Meanwhile na the account owner post am for the public to know say him don use the money work."
Ifeoma Bernard said:
"I Can't Imagine that some people in this CS are still clapping for him that he used it on project, ehhh yaaaaa.
"This is why I love Twitter; them for done dragged this mugu tey tey."
Magnus UcheNice Onuabuchi said:
"Is the money not ment for spending or it’s for decoration? What should be asked is the projects it’s used for.. this one no be issues if na Waitn some of you Dey think?"
Ugee Nwachimereze said:
"Hmm..! 1bn don go kee? For wetin dem use am do? Preye Black-god Blakes abeg na Sanitation make this money finish like this?"
Henry Soma Anyaji said:
"For VDM to post this ? Some of una still.
"No understand this guy sha.
"When him dey do protest, people no debate am, but now when he don release.
"Funds statement everyone don dey analyze am."
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng