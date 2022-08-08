Toyin Lawani is back again with yet another jaw-dropping design that has got social media users buzzing

In her latest Instagram upload, the top Nigerian designer sported a dress which she transformed into eight different looks

A while ago, there were numerous comparisons between the designer and her RHOL co-star, Chioma Goodhair

If there is one thing Toyin Lawani is good at, it is certainly her ability to cause a buzz every time she drops a new design.

The talented designer recently took to her Instagram page to unveil her latest design - yet another transformer dress.

The designer posted a video. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, the mother of three can be seen changing the look of the design from black to yellow and black and then to complete yellow.

What looked like a feathered balloon dress with black glove sleeves was completely transformed into a yellow ballgown.

Sharing the post, she captioned:

"Transformer king Competition is for the weak. Never compare the master of creativity , they can’t even come close to the level of creative intelligence. Build a world for yourself and rule it. There can be only one of you in this world "

Check out the video below:

"Chioma wears fashion, Tiannah makes fashion": Fans on who the queen of style is on RHOL

Following Chioma Goodhair's fight with Toyin Lawani on the RHOL reunion show where she took a swipe at the designer's business, there have been comparisons about their sense of style.

Chioma Goodhair who is one of the ladies with several buzzworthy fashion moments on the show, is one of Nigeria's top fashionista.

Toyin Lawani, on the other hand, can be regarded as one of Nigeria's top fashionista designers.

With an affinity for out-of-the-box designs, the mother of three is one woman who manages to cause a buzz with every design she creates.

Uti marks 40th birthday controversial Grecian-themed photos, social media users react

Talk about breaking the internet? Uti Nwachukwu just got social media users buzzing with reactions following the release of his birthday photos.

The actor/model/media personality turned 40on Wednesday, August 3, and marked the special day with some interesting photos.

For his birthday shoot, Uti got in touch with his looks, channelling the Greek god Narcissus.

Sharing photos draped in a white cloth, using the same fabric as a headwrap, accessorizing with petal-like gold earrings.

Source: Legit.ng