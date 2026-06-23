A young Nigerian lady drew people's attention to the kind of man Alexx Ekubo was after she searched him online

The statement of the lady was posted on social media shortly after the burial of the popular Nollywood actor

She explained to people what she saw during her search, which unexpectedly made her develop swollen eyes

A young Nigerian lady who searched for late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, online hours after his death has opened up as she developed swollen eyes.

She took to her media page to share how his death made her feel following his burial.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady trends after developing swollen eyes while searching actor online. Photo Source: Twitter/minutesimal_, Instagram/alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

Lady searches Alexx Ekubo, shares her observation

Recall that Alexx Ekubo was recently buried in his hometown several days after his passing, and while several individuals continue to remember his good deeds and speak about his unexpected passing, a young lady with the username @minutesimal_ shared her experience.

On a social media post, she confessed to searching Alexx Ekubo online hours after his death and said what she saw got her eyes swollen.

She explained that she does not know the actor personally, but the things she discovered during her search, or the one thing that stood out, were that he was loved and also that he was a great friend and brother.

Reactions as lady opens up after searching late Alexx Ekubo online. Photo Source: Twitter/minutesimal_, Instagram/alexxekubo

Source: Twitter

She wrote on her page:

"God! I searched Alexx Ekubo on X and my eyes are swollen already. I don’t even know this man personally, I’ve not seen him before but I cried like I know him. One thing that stood out for me was that he lived! He was loved and he was a great friend and brother."

"May God comfort his family."

Her statement drew the attention of some of her followers, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as lady speaks about Alexx EKubo

@CreativeLyndah noted:

"I just Dey cry since morning."

@A_girl_in_Islam added:

"Tears na water o! It is well."

@ajoke_oro said:

"Amen, I cried so much this evening."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had reacted to a viral video from Alexx Ekubo’s burial showing a man touching the coffin during the wake-keep, which many people had earlier described as “suspicious”.

She explained that the man was actually a staff member of the funeral home handling the burial arrangements, and that his actions were part of his professional duties, not anything malicious or supernatural.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had shared his emotional encounter with late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, which happened in 2015.

He said the actor was kind, gave him time to take a photo, and spoke with him like a friend during their meeting. Following Alexx Ekubo’s death and burial in 2026, the man said the actor would always be remembered for his kindness and impact on people.

Man condemns eating at Alexx Ekubo’s burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after questioning why people were eating and drinking at the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

He said it was wrong to eat at a funeral ground while people are supposed to be mourning, adding that he would never do so at a burial ceremony. The man explained that anyone hungry should eat at home before attending or wait until after the funeral.

Source: Legit.ng