A young lady has celebrated earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan (UI)

The fresh university graduate took to social media to share her academic milestone and reflected on her academic journey

The communication scholar mentioned the late nights, the endless reading and other rigours of being a student of Nigeria's premier university

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, identified as Favour Chiamaka Nwaeze, has celebrated her academic feat on Facebook.

Favour earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Language Arts and shared pictures from her sign-out of campus after her final exams.

A UI fresh graduate celebrates completing her studies at the university. Photo Credit: Favour Chichi, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

UI graduate reflects on academic journey

In a Facebook post on May 24, the UI graduate stated that she is filled with so much gratitude after looking at her sign-out photos.

Favour reflected on her academic journey, mentioning the late nights, the group projects and endless studying she had.

She appreciated everyone who supported, prayed for her and cheered her on, noting that it is just the beginning of a brand new chapter and 'an architect of momentum moving into the future.' In her words:

"Officially a graduate of the University of Ibadan!

"Looking at these pictures, I’m just filled with so much gratitude. The late nights, the endless reading, the group projects, and the hustle of being a student in UI,it all leads up to this exact moment. They say UI is the first and the best, and honestly, this journey has tested me, grown me, and built me into a masterpiece ready for the world.

"To everyone who supported me, prayed for me, and cheered me on: we did it! This is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, an architect of momentum moving into the future."

A lady announces that she has officially graduated from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Favour Chichi

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

UI graduate celebrated as she signs out

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Oluwaseunfunmi Sanni said:

"Congratulations babe."

Esther Oladoja said:

"Congratulations to us."

Fortune Olu-samson said:

"Big congratulations 🎊.

"More wins."

Mutiu Abiodun said:

"Congratulations to you my amiable student. I wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors dear."

Rosie Yoki said:

"Congratulations girl! More wins to bag."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI graduate had shared the brand she built and now manages across all platforms.

UI graduate finds love in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI graduate, Janet Onyemuze, had found love in school.

In a post shared on her LinkedIn page, Janet reflected on her entrance into the university and the major goals she set for herself from the onset. She explained that fear and self-doubt initially made her dreams look unreachable.

Janet noted that she entered the institution with a clear focus on achieving academic excellence to make her parents proud. However, she struggled to believe in her own capabilities during the early stages of her studies. According to her LinkedIn profile, Janet bagged a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in BSc Agricultural Economics. The UI graduate further explained that her experiences over the years helped her build confidence and take up leadership roles.

Source: Legit.ng