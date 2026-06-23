Nigerian pastor Flourish Peters of LOGIC church is currently facing the heat of the moment after he was spotted in a new BBL clinic

The cleric was reportedly present at the building to dedicate the new plastic surgery facility belonging to a church member

However, fans and netizens were not having it after videos from the event made the rounds on social media

Nigerian pastor Flourish Peters of the LOGIC church is currently under fire after a video surfaced showing him dedicating a new BBL (Brazilian Buttt Lift) clinic in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to reports, the cleric was invited to pray over the facility by its owner, who is a member of his church.

Logic pastor Flourish Peters sparks reactions after dedicating BBL clinic in viral video. Credit: Flourish Peters

Source: Instagram

The video of the dedication quickly spread online, sparking heated debate among netizens.

While some defended the pastor’s actions as a normal practice of blessing a member’s business, others criticised the association of a church leader with cosmetic surgery.

JP. Morgan on X expressed disapproval, writing:

“You're making what God make better? Thank God say i no be God. God is merciful.”

Saint Michael also questioned the pastor’s words during the dedication:

“...to bloom, be beautiful and do great things? All these no too much for buttt enlargement?”

However, others came to Peters’ defence. @This is Kenn explained:

“For those asking why Pastor Flourish is in this video: The doctor that owns this facility is a member of The Logic church and she called him to pray for her business as she launches the building. It's something most members do. Don't allow carnal things to cloud your thinking.”

Meanwhile, @Ayo CACExpert added a humorous jab:

“Pastor dey re-create bum bum? God go just dey laugh.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a resurfaced interview of BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has sparked conversations across social media, as the reality TV star opens up about why she underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

In the video, Mercy Eke emphasised that her decision to have the procedure in 2018 was not because she was unhappy with her body.

The Imo State star said she already felt she looked good, but the surgery was influenced by trends and peer pressure at the time.

She candidly revealed that, as an African woman, she felt her stomach appeared larger due to her love for Fufu, which partly motivated her choice.

Mixed reactions trail video of Logic pastor Flourish Peters at BBL clinic dedication. Credit: Flourish Peters

Source: Instagram

Mercy admitted she was so nervous about the surgery that she could not even tell her mother. She also shared that she underwent the procedure alongside two friends, and thankfully, it went smoothly.

Mercy described the recovery as the most challenging part of the process. Post-operation massages, intended to drain excess fluid, were extremely painful, and patients were unable to sit on their backside for about two weeks, making sleep uncomfortable.

She added that many patients cry during the first three days due to the intense pain and discomfort.

This conversation has resurfaced following the death of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica, who recently passed away after a botched second BBL surgery, an incident that has dominated social media discussions about the risks of cosmetic procedures.

Radiogad calls out Mercy Eke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke was criticised by media personality Radiogad as he made troubling allegations against her.

Recall that the beauty influencer caused an online stir after unveiling her Lamborghini during Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s scandal.

In a recent video, Radio Gad disclosed who allegedly bought the new ride for the reality TV star as he made other messy claims.

Source: Legit.ng