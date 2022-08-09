Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, attended Travis Scott's concert at the London O2 Arena where he also chilled with the US rapper backstage

He took to his Instagram page to share photos in which he is seen sporting a grey and white ensemble

Legit.ng takes a look at the details and cost of the designer ensemble which is worth over N1 million

Starboy Wizkid is undoubtedly a lover of luxury, and it shows in how often he is pictured in luxury designer brands.

The soon-to-be father of four was one of the superstars who attended Travis Scott's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena.

The singer's look is worth over N1 million

The Made In Lagos star took to his Instagram page to share photos with Scott and some other people, dressed in a grey and white ensemble.

Price check of Wizkid's ensemble

Legit.ng went digging and learned that the singer was sporting a Dior & Jack Kerouac OverSize Shirt worth $1,800 which is about N752,000.

According to a description on Dior's website, the overshirt has a classic and modern aesthetic. Crafted in gray flocked stretch cotton denim, it is distinguished by a sublimation-printed 'DIOR' Ribbon patch displaying House's reinterpreted signature.

Wearing a plain white shirt underneath, Wizkid paired the look with a Celine Home bootcut logo-embroidered cotton-blend velour sweatpants.

The pants is worth $940 which is about N392,892, and are reminiscent of retro styles from the '60s. They are made from cotton-blend velour that feels comfy and soft.

Swipe to see photos below:

