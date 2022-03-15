CEO of Jenny's Glow, Jennifer Igbinoba, has left social media users buzzing with reactions concerning her upcoming wedding

According to reports circulating the internet, her fiance spent millions on the nuptial ring meant for Jennifer

The popular entrepreneur is set to walk down the aisle with the love of her life on March 16th and 26th, 2022

Nigerian entrepreneur, Jennifer Igbinoba, has certainly left quite a number of people in anticipation of her wedding to the love of her life.

Nigerians have reacted to the news of Jenny's wedding ring. Photo credit: @felixcrown and @obisgallery

Source: Instagram

Just recently, it was reported by Gossipmill TV that her fiancee spent millions on rings from Obis Gallery.

The ring is a vvs diamond ring with big pointer stones with GOA and EGL certificates.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng