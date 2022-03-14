A video has since gone viral on social media which captured a party guest at Priscilla Ojo's birthday celebration

In the video, the lady is seen sporting an ash-coloured sleeveless ball gown with matching elbow-length gloves

Many internet users have reacted with mixed feelings over her choice of outfit which they believe was too much

A lady has become the topic of discussion on social media following her appearance at Priscilla Ojo's 21st Hollywood-themed birthday party.

In the video which has since gone viral, the lady is seen sporting a huge ash-coloured ball dress.

Nigerians have reacted to the video of the lady in the ball dress. Credit: @asoebi_styles

The strapless tiered tulle dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a studded bodice, alongside elbow-length gloves in the same colour.

She wore her hair in a bun and looked like a character out of a fairytale.

Check out the videeo below:

Social media users react

It turns out not so many people approved of her outfit as she has now been accused of trying to steal the spotlight from the celebrant.

Check out comments below:

beeorlar32:

"There’s time for everything, wait your own birthday to dress up like this na."

praise6645:

"Me going to my ex birthday party."

fabricsbyaduke:

"Bouncerrrrrrssss, bounce her out of my parrry wahala porrr."

percy_black:

"If it’s my own birthday….. She will go back home ni.."

it_harmony_:

"Omo u go go house."

forever_mabel__:

"Na ur birthday? she should go home please."

sleekvalerie:

"Some individuals just like to take pple's shine. Me i will bounce her out."

wi_zor:

"I know I invited you but you won’t enter my event hall if you dress pass me, even the birthday girl priscy no Dress reach like this, this is nonsense."

dubem_mbika:

"Hmm if this is my birthday, baby girl you’re going back home..Biko All attention should be on me and not my guest."

aig_makeup_store:

"Respectfully,you're definitely not attending my party."

