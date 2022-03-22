Fashionista Bride Jenny's Glow CEO Rocks 3 Elegant Looks on Her Traditional Wedding Day
- CEO of Jenny's Glow, Jennifer Igbinoba, recently got married to the love of her life in a traditional ceremony
- The beautiful bride shared some videos of all the different looks she rocked for her very special day
- Only a few days ago, social media users were buzzing with reactions after it was reported that her fiancee spent millions on rings
It was a day filled with laughter and glamour as Jennifer Igbinoba, tied the knot traditionally with the love of her life.
The CEO of Jenny's Glow got married looking like a true fashionista bride!
Recall a few days ago, iIt was reported by Gossipmill TV that her fiancee spent millions on rings from Obis Gallery.
The ring is a vvs diamond ring with big pointer stones with GOA and EGL certificates.
Well, the big day finally came around and Jennifer made sure to slay every outfit she wore.
In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three outfits.
Check them out below:
Look 1
In the first video capturing her full look, the glowing bride is seen in a full Benin attire.
Dressed in a tube form-fitted gown made with red George, she sported a heavily bejewelled hairstyle and had multiple strands of coral beads around her neck and her wrists.
Look 2
In the second video, the serial entrepreneur donned an intricately studded lace dress featuring a corset bodice and illusion neckline and sleeves.
Here, she ditched the elaborately decorated hairdo for a gold gele to go with her turquoise blue dress.
Look 3
Here, she went for something more bridal as she rocked a white asoke dress featuring a peekaboo neckline, and coordinating gele.
The lower part of the dress was bedazzled with flower pattern designs. Here, she ditched the nude lipstick for a scarlet one.
