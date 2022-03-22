CEO of Jenny's Glow, Jennifer Igbinoba, recently got married to the love of her life in a traditional ceremony

The beautiful bride shared some videos of all the different looks she rocked for her very special day

Only a few days ago, social media users were buzzing with reactions after it was reported that her fiancee spent millions on rings

It was a day filled with laughter and glamour as Jennifer Igbinoba, tied the knot traditionally with the love of her life.

The CEO of Jenny's Glow got married looking like a true fashionista bride!

The entrepreneur recently got married. Photo credit: @jennysglownigeria

Source: Instagram

Recall a few days ago, iIt was reported by Gossipmill TV that her fiancee spent millions on rings from Obis Gallery.

The ring is a vvs diamond ring with big pointer stones with GOA and EGL certificates.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Well, the big day finally came around and Jennifer made sure to slay every outfit she wore.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three outfits.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In the first video capturing her full look, the glowing bride is seen in a full Benin attire.

Dressed in a tube form-fitted gown made with red George, she sported a heavily bejewelled hairstyle and had multiple strands of coral beads around her neck and her wrists.

Look 2

In the second video, the serial entrepreneur donned an intricately studded lace dress featuring a corset bodice and illusion neckline and sleeves.

Here, she ditched the elaborately decorated hairdo for a gold gele to go with her turquoise blue dress.

Look 3

Here, she went for something more bridal as she rocked a white asoke dress featuring a peekaboo neckline, and coordinating gele.

The lower part of the dress was bedazzled with flower pattern designs. Here, she ditched the nude lipstick for a scarlet one.

Dress is too busy: Nigerians vote down fashionista Kiekie's stylish asoebi look

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie recently left social media users - and fashion lovers - talking following her recent look at a wedding.

The fashionista shared a video of herself rocking a peach lace dress with a gele in the same shade and a red clutch purse.

The dress featured criss-cross straps with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow positioned at the back of her neck. While Kiekie may have been feeling her look, it appears quite a number of people did not approve.

Source: Legit.ng