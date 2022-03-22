Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star, Saskay, recently shared some gorgeous new photos on her Twitter page

In the photos, the Shine Ya Eyes star is seen rocking a stunning green and black jumpsuit with a coordinating gele

A while ago, a Nigerian bride left many people in awe after she rocked a classy pantsuit with a gele

When it comes to rocking African-inspired outfits, Saskay easily gets it as she has proven to understand the assignment every single time.

The reality star rocked a classy look. Photo credit: @OfficialSaskay

Source: Twitter

Just recently, the Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star took to her Twitter account to show just how edgy and daring she can get with her style.

The Shine Ya Eyes star came through with the pizzar in a black jumpsuit with his top made in a green fabric.

The ebony beauty paired the look with a gele in the same fabric as the top of the jumpsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She sported red lips with a subtle dramatic eye shadow.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"A touch ofAfrican elegance."

See post below:

Thinking outside the box: Lady pairs pantsuit with gele in new photos, wows internet users

With a gorgeous bride who trended online, it is yet another case of how thinking outside the box can make one stand out.

In the photographs shared by @akintayotimi, a Houston-based photographer, the couple are seen striking several cozy poses together.

The groom dons a kaftan with an asoke cap and a single strand of coral bead hanging around his neck.

His lovely bride, however, came through with the wedding sauce as she sported a pantsuit, its jacket featuring puffy sleeves.

10/10: Internet users applaud lady's attempt at replicating Bukola Adeeyo's look

Style recreations may be ubiquitous but not every designer/tailor can achieve the desired results. Well, this designer, Lade’s Thread, certainly got it right, if social media comments are anything to go by.

Actress Bukola Adeeyo's look for a hotel opening back in January was recently recreated by the womenswear brand.

Dressed in a green and purple ensemble, Bukola redefined elegance in this gorgeous number by celebrity designer, Beccaneedlesnstiches.

Well, the look was replicated in black with multiple strands of gold beads.

Source: Legit.ng