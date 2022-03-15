A Nigerian lady identified as Vee has left social media users buzzing with reactions following a recent video

In the video, Vee who runs a hairstyling business is seen treating the blond hair attachments taking out from her hair

Several Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings to the upcycling, questioning the durability of the hair

If you have plans of throwing away the hair attachment once you take out your braids then this video might just help change your mind completely!

A young Nigeria lady identified as Vee recently shared a video on how she made her blond bouncy and curly Bohemian wig.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by Gossipmill TV, the lady is seen taking out her long blond braids.

Rather than throw them away as most ladies do, Vee takes the artificial hair through some treatment and wigging procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The end result sees Vee rocking a bouncing and curly wig.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

It appears not so many people were impressed by the hair hack as they pointed out it was time-demanding and wouldn't last.

Check out some comments below:

thegirltessy:

"E go turn to sponge the next day."

urbanqueen.xx:

"Untop 2k attachment. I go con waste gas boil water dey do practical."

__kofoworola_:

"Who get time to loose braid something wey I go shook scissors."

papito__m:

"Na only jobless person fit do this one oo this is time-consuming."

itzmiz_sandra:

"She’s creative but Na sapa dey bring this kind update."

too__okay:

"Go only fine for pic, especially selfie ... use am waka mk dem start to say “when this girl start to craze na” “fine girl like this just mad, chai”

cimagold.empire:

"It's not brokeness, is creativity."

However, Vee was in the comment section to defend her video, revealing that it can last a week.

"Give it at most a week I promise u ll love it more," she wrote.

Internet users vote down braided wig with bun showcased in trending video

With the widely-accepted trend of braided wigs flooding the fashion scene, people continue to come up with new styles and designs.

However, not every style ends up on the approved list.

A lady recently went viral on social media after a video of her surfaced on the internet in which she is seen showing off some of her designs.

In the video shared by Instagram hair page, @nigerianbraids, the lady first dons a honey blonde braided wig with white highlights.

Source: Legit.ng