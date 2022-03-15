Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to share some stunning new photos

The movie star who weeks back jetted out to the UK to attend Davido's O2 Arena show has been serving some major looks

In her recent photos, she is seen showing off a Gucci mini bag reportedly worth over a million naira

Eniola Badmus is definitely not taking it easy on her fans especially when it comes to fashion and style.

Following her post-weight journey, the Nollywood actress has been rocking some buzzworthy looks in her newfound sense of style.

The movie star, Eniola Badmus, rocked a gorgeous fit. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Just recently, the actress who is currently in the United Kingdom took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous new photos.

In the photos, Badmus is seen sporting a long-sleeve white shirt which she tucked into a pair of leather pants in earth tone colour.

With a chunky neckpiece, she accessorised further with some bracelets and rings.

And for her hand, she rocked a Gucci Bamboo 1947 jumbo GG small top handle bag worth NN1.2m ($2,980), according to the brand's official website.

