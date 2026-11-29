Pastor Paul Enenche made a pointed comment about politicians after George Akume's address at Dunamis church's 30th anniversary

Enenche joked that giving a politician a microphone is a temptation, drawing laughter from the congregation

The remark came after Enenche had earlier whispered to Akume during his speech that "it is not a campaign"

Pastor Paul Enenche had a few pointed words for politicians after Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume addressed the congregation at the 30th anniversary celebration of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Enenche had invited Akume to the podium, acknowledging his role as a representative of the Federal Government.

Pastor Paul Enenche's remarks about politicians following George Akume's address at Dunamis anniversary generate reactions. Photo: drpastorpaulenenche/sgfakume

Source: Instagram

After the SGF wrapped up his remarks, the Senior Pastor turned to the congregation with a mix of appreciation and dry humour.

"Give the Lord the praise. Did he not do very well?" he said, before adding with a laugh, "He overcame the temptation. It is hard to give politicians a microphone, and he does not campaign."

Pastor Enenche's earlier intervention

The comment wasn't entirely out of nowhere.

As Legit.ng reported earlier, Pastor Enenche had already stepped in during Akume's address, leaning over to whisper to him, "It is not a campaign."

Despite that prompt, Akume continued speaking, which led to a brief muting of his microphone.

He eventually concluded with prayers for national peace and an appeal to Nigerians to vote according to their conscience.

Akume had been representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, and his speech touched on government reforms before Enenche's quiet intervention changed the tone.

Pastor Enenche prays for peaceful elections

Following his lighthearted comment, Pastor Enenche shifted the moment into prayer, asking God to guide Nigeria through the upcoming election season across all arms of government.

"We are about to face a major season of our nation, the elections," he told the congregation. "We are asking the Lord to give us the grace to do it well, so that it will be free, fair, and peaceful. No bloodshed. No destruction of lives or property for any reason. We need the help of God for that to happen."

The anniversary is part of Dunamis' annual Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference.

In the days leading up to the event, other prominent political figures, including Peter Obi and Seyi Makinde, had attended related programmes and received warm receptions.

Prior to the incident, Pastor Paul Enenche had also publicly cautioned politicians that they would one day account to God for how they wielded power.

Pastor Paul Enenche's comment about politicians after SGF George Akume's speech attracts social media reactions. Photo: drpastorpaulenenche/sgfakume

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Pastor Enenche's comments

The pastor's remarks about politicians quickly gained traction on social media.

Many users felt his earlier intervention had stopped George Akume from turning the anniversary into a campaign platform, while others simply laughed at the candid observation.

A number of commenters agreed that politicians routinely use public and religious gatherings as unofficial campaign stops, making Pastor Enenche's quip feel relatable to many Nigerians watching online.

Watch Pastor Enenche speak in the X video below:

Yul Edochie challenges Pastor Enenche

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie challenged Pastor Paul Enenche over comments the clergyman made about African traditional practices during a sermon titled The Divine Nature of the Blessing.

Enenche had urged Christians to reject practices he described as dark, including participation in traditional festivals, while warning against occult-related activities such as Yahoo Plus.

Yul disagreed with the pastor, arguing that African traditional practices were not fet!sh and should be distinguished from using juju to harm others.

Source: Legit.ng