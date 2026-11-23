A video of a man testing the seat reserved for Oba Tejuosho at an event went viral on Sunday, November 22, 2026

The man in a blue cloth sat on the monarch's chair twice before Oba Tejuosho took his place at the event

Fans flooded the comments with a mix of humour, awe, and cultural curiosity over the royal tradition on display

A video capturing a unique royal tradition at an event attended by Oba Tejuosho, the,, has gone viral, leaving many Nigerians amused, curious, and divided in the comments.

In the footage, posted on Instagram on Sunday, 22 November 2026, a man dressed in blue cloth approached the seat designated for the monarch and sat on it not once, but twice, before Oba Tejuosho himself rose to occupy the chair.

Oba Dapo Tejuosho recently attended an event where videos of his family surfaced online. Photo credit@obatejuosho

Source: Instagram

Oba Dapo Tejuosho and tradition

For many viewers unfamiliar with Yoruba royal customs as seen in the Instagram video, the act appeared unusual.

Oba Dapo Tejuosho is trending online because of what a man did before the monarch sat down. Photo credit@obatejuosho

Source: Instagram

However, some commenters were quick to point out that what was captured is a deeply rooted cultural practice, in which a trusted aide or chief tests the king's seat to ensure it is safe before the monarch sits on it.

Here is the Instagram video of the man testing the monarch's seat before he sat on it:

Fans react to the viral royal moment

The clip sparked lively debate across social media, with responses ranging from playful to genuinely educational.

@ovdrumz wrote:

"Hustle keh! Na ordinary man Dey test juju?"

@big.masquerade1 commented:

"To scan juju na high chief work o not for boys"

@horlarichie__1 said:

"Na Aba-Obakuuuu b that!!"

@kerimgold1st offered a more detailed perspective:

"This is Not about Hustle its about our Royal Culture that Bridge trust between him and King, his duty is to make sure that the throne chair prepared for the king is safe and he guarantees the king by sitting first of which nobody is born to sit on that throne either in presence or in Absence of Human. He is honored to be in that position. So its Not about hustle or no hustle its about rich heritage culture and tradition."

@jimoh_torif reacted:

"The man get jazz pass the king sef"

@official_zicopel shared:

"He may be doing all that to make his next generation be great and don't have to suffer to make it in life. Every great family once have someone that sacrifices many things for them."

@vintagegloryy added:

"U think say who de test am na ordinary man ...lol"

@rrichyasap concluded simply:

"That's his Job, it's tradition"

Olu of Warri hosts BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Big Brother (BBNaija) reality stars Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple rocked Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler.

Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng