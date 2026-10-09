Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly pushed back against Pastor Paul Enenche after the clergyman's sermon labelled certain African practices as dark

Edochie argued that traditional African practices are not fet ï sh and that Africans worship the same God in different ways

ï The actor's post on X sparked a fierce debate among Nigerians divided over religion, culture, and African identity

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken on one of Nigeria's most prominent pastors, publicly challenging Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre over claims the clergyman made in a recent sermon.

On Friday, October 9, 2026, Yul Edochie quoted a video clip shared on X from Pastor Enenche's sermon titled "The Divine Nature of the Blessing."

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie criticises Dunamis pastor Paul Enenche over his religious teachings. Photo: yuledochie/drpastorpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

In the message, Pastor Paul Enenche urged his congregation to reject the devil and anything not sourced from God, describing certain behaviours as "dark practices."

The sermon touched on occult-linked activities such as "Yahoo Plus" and also criticised Christians who continue to participate in traditional festivals back in their villages.

Watch Pastor Paul Enenche's sermon that sparked Yul Edochie's response in the X video below:

Yul Edochie was having none of it. The actor fired back directly at Pastor Paul Enenche, insisting the cleric was painting an unfair picture of African spirituality.

"Pastor I disagree with you. You're misinforming the people. Our traditional practices are not fetïsh. It's the same God we worship in different ways. Traditional practice is different from doing Juju to hurt people. A core traditionalist will never hurt anyone intentionally. Africans are lost today because we abandoned our traditional practices that made us great and fully adopted the ways of Oyibo people," Yul Edochie wrote.

See Yul Edochie's response to Pastor Enenche's sermon on African traditions in the X post below:

Nigerians weigh in on traditional worship vs Christianity

The post immediately split opinion on X, with many users strongly rejecting Yul Edochie's argument that different traditions lead to the same God.

@ProphetUnaziO wrote:

"We don't worship the same God. There is only one way to worship the one true God, and that is through Jesus Christ the Lord. Beware of universalism. It is an antichrist doctrine of demonic origin."

@VICtorNV47 turned the criticism back on the entertainment industry, saying:

"If your claims are true then your Nollywood has done more damage through miss representation and information, way more than this pastor can ever do."

@itumasunny2496 argued:

"There is not like the ways of the oyibo people when it comes to God and the worship of God. We don't have God for the oyibo people and God for the black people. We have one God for all."

Not everyone disagreed with Edochie, however. @forealnaija offered support, writing:

"African traditional worship is the way we connect with our roots, our ancestors, and the spirituality that shaped our identity long before colonialism. We must stop treating everything African as evil while glorifying everything foreign. It's time to rediscover our roots."

Others came armed with scripture. @Hagiosman189201 quoted 1 Corinthians 10:20, stating:

"But I say that what is sacrificed to idols is OFFERED TO DEMONS; not to God. And I do not want you to share anything with demons. Have your fight with the Bible."

@adekanmbi_seun took a more pointed dig at Edochie's credibility, writing:

"You of all people dey correct Pastor Enenche😄😄 You called yourself a pastor before but failed woefully."

@Bim_Hopfan_MOG drew a clear line, adding:

"I won't speak evil of African traditions unprovoked, but I take absolute total exception from 'we worship same God'—NO! We do NOT worship same God in any way or form."

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie questions Pastor Paul Enenche’s stance on traditional African worship and religious practices. Photo: yuledochie/drpastorpaulenenche

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin reacts to Yul Edochie's movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin stepped forward to publicly champion her husband Yul Edochie's latest film, and she did not hold back with the praise.

On Friday, September 25, 2026, she took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to watch My Star, a new movie by Yul Edochie featuring actress Lizzy Gold.

In her post, she described the film as "a masterpiece" and "certainly one of the best movies of 2026," adding that it was "a movie for everyone to see and learn from."

Source: Legit.ng