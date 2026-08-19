Pastor Chris Oyakhilome publicly credited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk during the unveiling of Christ Embassy's Tsion electric vehicles

The Christ Embassy founder promised to reveal more details about the collaboration in November, leaving fans and critics buzzing

A video of the moment emerged online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and quickly sparked debate about faith and commercialisation

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has sparked significant online conversation after publicly naming Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as key figures behind the launch of Christ Embassy's new electric vehicle range, branded Tsion.

The Christ Embassy founder and president made the remarks during The New Economy Unveiling 2026 with Pastor Chris, held as part of the church’s economic and innovation-focused programme.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome appreciates Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in trending video. Credit: chrisoyakhilome

Source: Facebook

In his address, he expressed warm gratitude to both billionaires for their personal involvement in making the project a reality.

"You know when we got started on the Wall Street thing, Jeff Bezos was very helpful," Oyakhilome said. "Elon Musk, so amazing. Thank you so much. Thank you for what you did, your personal attention."

He also acknowledged his "Squad," though he kept specifics close to his chest, hinting that a fuller revelation was on the way.

"It's difficult to talk about all this without mentioning you. I just have to hold back a little bit but come November," he added.

Reactions as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome names people behind his electric cars. Credit: chrisoyakhilome

Source: UGC

The video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome crediting figures behind electric cars is below:

Reactions to Pastor Chris's Remarks

The video quickly divided opinion, drawing responses from both admirers and critics on X.

@TheGunnersD3n wrote:

"I don't even know how I feel about this. When did the gospel get so commercialised to this extent? And this is coming from someone who was a founding member at the start of Christ Embassy. Quite sad."

@Israel_Denson questioned:

"Is this not the same pastor whose members have refused financial investments because they were told that, Jesus is coming more than soonest? I want to understand this pls."

@Ojeviews_ng pushed back against the critics:

"When dey build auditoriums people say what about factories, now they're building industries same people are saying misplaced priorities! What do men want 🤔"

@OmotolaAdeyink1 was more amused than anything else:

"Na this kind support dey make history 😂. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Pastor Chris in one sentence? This collaboration no be small thing o — Hollywood should already be writing the script."

@Favouritegirl_S simply said:

"There are levels to these things o 🤣"

Pastor Chris lashes out at gospel singers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome lashed out at the viral controversy in the Christian music sector.

He reacted to Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus' disagreement on whether gospel singers should charge for their services. The cleric's comment also sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng