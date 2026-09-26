Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announced the death of his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, on Saturday, September 26, 2026

The founder of Christ Embassy shared the news publicly, drawing an outpouring of tributes from members of the church worldwide

Condolence messages described the late Deaconess as a woman devoted to faith and service in the house of God

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Benin City, Edo State - Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy and one of Africa's most prominent Christian leaders, announced that his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, had passed away.

Pastor Chris disclosed that his mother passed away on Friday morning, September 25, 2026.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourns his mother. Photo credit: @iam_Jezreel

Source: Twitter

The man of God made this known during the Global Day of Prayer programme on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Pastor spoke with a heart of thanksgiving, thanking her for all she taught him and his siblings.

The announcement, which spread rapidly across social media, confirmed that the late Deaconess had died and gone to be with the Lord.

No details about her age or the circumstances of her death were shared in the public disclosure.

Tributes pour in for Pastor Chris' mother

Members of Christ Embassy and Christians across the world responded to the news with an outpouring of messages honouring the life of Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome.

Mariah Tholanah wrote:

"My heartfelt condolences to our Man of God, Pastor Chris DSc, DSc DD, and the entire family on the passing of his dear Mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome. Her love for the Lord and her service in the house of God will forever be remembered. We pray for comfort and strength for the family and the church at this time. She rests in the bosom of the Lord."

Helen Okonofua shared a personal memory: "She is really a sweet mummy! I remember when my son, my son and my husband went to see her in Benin 3 years ago. She advised us about being glued to serving Jesus."

Grace Akpeji added:

"Yes, Big Mummy was truly sweet. We thank the Lord for her beautiful life well lived on this side of heaven. See you,u ma, at the rapture. Love always."

Debbie Chipeta said:

"May her precious soul rest in peace, wonderful woman, God's General who raised God's general, Pastor Chris. May the lord comfort him and the entire Oyakhilome family, please."

Maungo Makgonatsotlhe wrote:

"Wow! Pastor SIR, indeed she is with the Lord. You remind me of my love for my mother who passed on to glory last year."

Bongumusa Vunandlala also paid tribute, writing:

"Hallelujah farewell our mother that has been ordained to give us this gift, Pastor Chris we don't mourn you, but we celebrate your legacy all over world thank you because we will meet again thank you for this special gift pastor Chris."

A life of faith and legacy

Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome is widely credited by members of Christ Embassy as having raised the man whose ministry has touched millions of lives globally.

Tributes consistently described her as a woman of deep faith, warm in character and committed to a life of Christian service.

Her passing marks the end of a life that many in the church regard as foundational to one of Nigeria's most influential evangelical ministries.

Source: Legit.ng