The UAE's NCEMA and ICP jointly announced the suspension of all new visas for nationals of three African countries amid the Ebola situation in Central and East Africa

The ban covers the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, and took effect at 13:00 on Saturday, June 6, 2026

Beyond visa issuance, the UAE also barred entry for anyone travelling from those three countries, even if they first passed through a third country

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all new visas for nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing the ongoing Ebola virus situation in Central and East Africa.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) jointly announced the precautionary measures, which took effect at 13:00 on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

UAE suspends new visas for DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan nationals as authorities respond to Ebola concerns in East and Central Africa. Photo credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa ban covers all new applications

The suspension applies to all categories of new visas, including visit visas, for nationals of the three affected countries. No exemptions were mentioned under the announcement.

Beyond visa issuance, the UAE has also barred the entry of any traveller arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan — regardless of whether they transited through a third country before attempting to enter the UAE.

This means passengers who stopped over in another nation before heading to the UAE are still affected by the entry restriction.

Why the UAE acted

The joint statement from NCEMA and ICP described the measures as precautionary, directly linking them to the Ebola situation unfolding in Central and East Africa. The DRC has historically recorded multiple Ebola outbreaks, and both Uganda and South Sudan share borders with the country, raising regional health concerns.

The two authorities did not indicate a specific end date for the visa suspension or entry ban, nor did they outline the conditions under which the measures would be lifted.

Getting tourist visa in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has outlined the exact conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to qualify for a single-entry tourist visa into the country.

Source: Legit.ng