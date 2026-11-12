Don Jazzy spoke out about a worrying trend he has noticed among Nigerian artists in a recent podcast appearance

The music executive argued that too many artists are letting ego stand in the way of meaningful creative partnerships

Don Jazzy revealed his personal stance on collaboration and what he believes it takes to build a lasting music career

Don Jazzy is not holding back his thoughts on the direction Nigerian music is heading.

The veteran record producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, raised concerns during an appearance on the On The Grind podcast, where he called out what he sees as a growing reluctance among Nigerian artists to work together.

Nigerian artists take note as Don Jazzy speaks on the power of collaboration. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly, he urged artists across the industry to shed their pride and embrace collaboration as a foundation for growth.

Don Jazzy on the Importance of Working Together

Don Jazzy made it clear that talent alone is not enough to sustain a career in music.

While he acknowledged that some artists possess the rare ability to write, produce, and perform without outside help, he maintained that collaboration remains essential regardless of individual skill level.

"Most of Nigerian artists need to drop their pride, grow up and understand that no man is an island. A tree cannot make a forest. If you are so talented and versatile and can write, produce and sing, kudos to you. But still, you need to collaborate. I am a fan of collaboration. I came into this business collaborating with people and I am forever going to keep collaborating. I understand the importance of collaboration," he said.

Don Jazzy's own career built on collaboration

The music executive pointed to his own career as evidence that working alongside others pays off in the long run.

Don Jazzy explains why collaboration could take Nigerian music further. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy noted that collaboration has been a defining feature of his journey in the Nigerian music industry, from his earliest days to his current standing as one of the country's most respected music executives.

He stressed that the conversation around creative partnerships needs to become more frequent and honest within industry circles, suggesting that many artists still have lessons to learn about the value of shared effort.

Watch Don Jazzy speak on collaboration on the On The Grind Podcast:

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track.

Source: Legit.ng