Don Jazzy has confirmed Mavin label's new record-breaking deal with international corporation Universal Music Group

The music record producer's father, Collins Enebeli Ajereh, expressed pride in his giant stride

The emotional father said he was happy to witness Don Jazzy and Mavin's success on the global level

Nigeria's ace producer Micheal Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has been trending online over the past hours after a report of Universal Music Group (UMG) acquiring a majority stake in his Mavin record label.

Legit.ng reported that details about the new deal revealed Mavin would maintain its autonomy, keeping Don Jazzy as the CEO.

Don Jazzy confirms Mavin's acquisition by UMG

Hours after the report went viral, the Mavin label boss took to his social media platform to confirm the deal, which will play a significant role in the Nigerian music industry.

Don Jazzy also shared Mavin and Universal Music Group logos on his page, stirring reactions from popular names in the entertainment industry.

Don Jazzy's dad reacts to Mavin and UMG's deal

The music producer's father, Collins Enebeli Ajereh, also known as Mavin Grandpa, happily reacted to the announcement.

Expressing pride in Don Jazzy and Mavin, Granpa Mavin appreciated God for keeping him alive to witness his son's success.

He wrote:

"I thank God and I am proud this happened in my life time. I feel fulfilled. Congrats @donjazzy for taking the legacy a notch higher. More grease to your elbows and that of the entire SMD family. God bless."

See a screenshot of his comment below:

See another post Don Jazzy's dad shared on his page below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Mavin label boss lost his mother in 2022.

