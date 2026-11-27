Davido took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to rally his fanbase around his longtime aide

The Afrobeats star posted a photo alongside Israel DMW and made a direct appeal to his millions of followers

The push for one million followers carries significant commercial implications for behind-the-scenes figures like Israel

Davido has thrown his weight behind his longtime logistics manager, Israel DMW, calling on the 30 Billion Gang (30BG) faithful to help push the aide's Instagram account to the one-million-follower mark.

The Afrobeats heavyweight made the appeal on Thursday, November 26, 2026, through his Instagram Stories.

Afrobeats superstar Davido calls on fans to support longtime aide Israel DMW. Photo: davido/isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Posting a photo of the two together, the singer addressed his followers directly:

"Yo gang Get @isrealdmw to 1m followers!"

Israel DMW, whose full name is Israel Afeare, has built a recognisable public profile as one of the most visible members of Davido's inner circle.

Far from a background figure, he has become a staple of Nigerian pop culture through his outspoken social media presence, fierce loyalty to the DMW camp, and energetic defence of the musician.

Over the years, that visibility has earned him a following of his own, well beyond what most behind-the-scenes industry figures typically command.

Why the milestone matters to Israel DMW

Davido, born David Adeleke, commands one of the largest social media audiences in African entertainment, and using that reach to lift members of his team is nothing new for the artist.

He has consistently spotlighted the careers and personal milestones of those around him, and Thursday's post follows that same pattern.

Crossing the one-million threshold on Instagram is a meaningful marker, particularly for someone who works primarily behind the scenes.

For figures like Israel DMW, that kind of following opens doors to greater brand visibility and commercial endorsement opportunities that are rarely available to backstage personalities.

Fans responded quickly to Davido's call, rallying around the post in a bid to help Israel DMW reach the seven-figure target.

Within a few hours, 30BG pushed Israel DMW's Instagram following to a little above one million.

Nigerian singer Davido makes public appeal to fans concerning his longtime aide Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reunites with his daughter Imade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reunited with his daughter and shared the good news of his reunion in a viral post online.

The singer accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment.

In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.

Source: Legit.ng