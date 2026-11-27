Greenwich Bank has opened new branches in Warri and Uyo, bringing its total physical outlets to seven

The bank plans to expand to five more cities: Asaba, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin and Ibadan

It will offer loans, SME financing, agricultural support and digital banking services to individuals and businesses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Greenwich Bank Limited has expanded its physical presence to Warri, Delta State, and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of efforts to strengthen its nationwide operations.

The bank said it plans to open branches in five more cities: Asaba, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Benin and Ibadan, in the coming months.

New Commercial Bank Opens New Branches in Warri, Uyo, Targets Five More Nigerian Cities

Source: UGC

The latest openings bring its branch network to seven, following the commissioning of five outlets across Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti states in October.

Bank targets Niger Delta businesses

Speaking at the commissioning of the Warri branch, Group Chairman of Greenwich Holdings, Kayode Falowo, described the Niger Delta as an important market because of its economic potential and growing business activities.

He highlighted opportunities in the oil and gas industry, maritime services and logistics, noting that the region's commercial strength also depends on entrepreneurs, traders, contractors and service providers.

Falowo said Warri's business opportunities extend beyond its natural resources, with local enterprises playing an important role in driving economic activities.

Bank outlines services for customers

At the Uyo branch commissioning, Chairman of Greenwich Bank, Segun Oloketuyi, said the institution's commercial banking licence would allow it to extend its 32 years of financial services experience to more customers.

He listed farmers, traders, civil servants, students and entrepreneurs among the groups expected to benefit from the bank's services.

According to him, the bank will provide credit facilities, agricultural and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, trade and treasury services, salary solutions and digital banking.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Telije, encouraged residents to explore the bank's offerings.

He particularly urged small businesses, young entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises to take advantage of the financial services available.

Similarly, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, represented by Commissioner for Finance, Emem Almond Bob, said the new branch would improve access to banking services and credit facilities.

He added that the development could support business expansion and contribute to increasing the state's internally generated revenue.

Greenwich Bank plans technology-driven expansion

Managing Director of Greenwich Bank, Benson Ogundeji, said the new branches would bring financial services closer to individuals and businesses while strengthening customer relationships.

He identified oil and gas, maritime services, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, logistics and SMEs as priority sectors for the bank.

New Commercial Bank Opens New Branches in Warri, Uyo, Targets Five More Nigerian Cities

Source: UGC

Ogundeji added that Greenwich Bank would combine its physical branches with technology-driven services to support business growth and expand financial inclusion.

Greenwich Holdings has more than three decades of experience in financial services, with business interests spanning commercial banking, capital markets, asset management and securities.

Source: Legit.ng