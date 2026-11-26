A video of Pete Edochie's final days has surfaced online, showing the veteran actor being assisted onto a plane

The footage captured airport staff in high-visibility vests physically helping the late Nollywood legend up a boarding staircase

Fans flooded the comments with emotional tributes after the video went viral on Instagram on November 26, 2026

A video capturing the final days of Nollywood icon Pete Edochie has stirred deep emotion online, leaving thousands of fans heartbroken after it circulated on Instagram on Thursday, November, 26, 2026.

The footage, filmed on an airport tarmac, shows the late actor attempting to board a private jet.

Pete Edochie has continued trending after his demise as the movie industy has been thrown into mourning. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Three airport staff members in high-visibility vests worked together to help Edochie up the aircraft's boarding stairs, one supporting him from behind, another lifting his legs one at a time, as the veteran struggled with each step.

Despite everyone's considerable effort, he eventually made it inside the aircraft. Throughout the footage, Edochie appeared visibly frail and fragile.

Pete Edochie's legacy in Nollywood

Pete Edochie was widely regarded as one of the greatest actors ever produced by Nigeria. He was best known internationally for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart', a role that cemented his status as a cultural icon across Africa.

Over decades, he built a reputation for gravitas and depth that few Nigerian actors have matched.

The Instagram video has since drawn widespread attention, resonating with fans who remember the actor at the height of his powers and found the contrast deeply moving.

Recall that old videos of the late actor started surfacing online after his demise. In one of the recordings, he was speaksing about his failing health as he made a wish to God about his final days.

Here is the Instagram video of the veteran actor being assisted as he boarded a private jet:

Fans react to Pete Edochie video

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:

@iamloiscy wrote:

"Life... Nothing last forever. This breaks my heart"

@ugobia commented:

"So touching .. je nke Oma ebubedike"

@grateful1570 shared:

"Emotional. Aso to da bii agba."

@florencecolumba stated:

"Farewell Legend."

@engremmy_1 said:

"Ebububedike, man and spirit, I miss you."

Patience Ozokwo pays tribute to Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo paid tribute to the late legendary actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural guardian whose influence on the Nigerian film industry extended beyond his performances.

Ozokwo recalled how Edochie personally corrected, mentored, and guided fellow actors on set, helping to uphold professionalism and preserve the cultural values reflected in Nollywood productions.

She also expressed sadness over the growing number of losses within the entertainment industry, lamenting the recent death of veteran actor Francis Duru and other colleagues whose contributions have left lasting marks on Nigerian cinema.

Source: Legit.ng