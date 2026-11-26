Olori Naomi Silekunola granted a candid interview to BBC News Yoruba, addressing long-standing questions about her life with the Ooni of Ife

The former queen described the circumstances of how she met Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi as a divine mystery that many people have misunderstood

Naomi also addressed her departure from the palace in Osun state, offering a surprising explanation for why she left

Former Olori Naomi Silekunola has finally broken her silence on two of the most talked-about chapters of her life: how she came to know the Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, and what ultimately led to her leaving his palace in Osun state.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC News Yoruba, the former queen was candid about both subjects, revealing that she still shares a cordial relationship with the monarch and that her life has remained largely unchanged since she stepped away from the palace.

Olori Naomi Silekunola reveals her meeting with the Ooni of Ife was divine. Credit: olorinaomisilekunola/ooniofife

Source: Instagram

How Naomi met the Ooni of Ife

When asked to explain the story behind her meeting with the Ooni, Naomi did not offer a conventional answer. She framed the encounter as something beyond ordinary explanation, one that she believes only God could have orchestrated.

"The story of how I met Ooni is a mystery. People can't understand it. God led Ooni to me," she said.

She was also quick to correct a popular misconception that has circulated about how their paths crossed. According to her, many people have twisted her words to suggest she boldly approached the king claiming divine instruction, which she said is entirely inaccurate.

"God made it possible, I said that I was doing the work of God when I met the Ooni. However, people have misquoted me, many think that I went to Ooni and said that God sent me to you. But one does not command a king because the Ooni is a ruler," she explained.

Naomi on leaving the palace

On the question of what happened between her and the Ooni that caused her departure from the palace, Naomi was equally measured in her response. Rather than pointing fingers or hinting at conflict, she attributed her exit simply to fate, stating plainly that nothing dramatic occurred.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olori Naomi spoke about the Ooni of Ife's appearance at her graduation ceremony, and her response set social media buzzing.

Olori Naomi reveals she has a cordial relationship with Ooni despite leaving the palace. Credit: olorinaomisilekunola

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Morayo Brown, the former queen did not shy away, but she also did not give the explosive answer some may have expected.

Ooni bonds with Olori Naomi's son

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment came when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to say goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted on staying with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng