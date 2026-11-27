FG reportedly begins paying October 2026 TVET stipends, with some trainees receiving ₦30,000 in their bank accounts

Eligibility depends on verified participation and attendance; a reported 65% threshold has not been officially confirmed

Payments may arrive at different times, and the government has not announced when nationwide disbursement will be completed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has reportedly commenced the disbursement of October 2026 monthly stipends to beneficiaries of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

Some participants confirmed receiving ₦30,000 in their registered bank accounts on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following weeks of anticipation.

FG lists who qualifies for the N30,000 payment begins for beneficiaries. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Reports identified beneficiaries using Union Bank and TAJBank accounts among those who received the latest payments.

The development brings relief to thousands of Nigerians enrolled in the government's skills acquisition programme, which combines free vocational training with monthly financial assistance.

However, the reported payments do not necessarily indicate that the nationwide disbursement exercise has been completed.

FG provides financial support to trainees

The TVET programme is a Federal Government initiative coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other participating agencies.

The initiative aims to address unemployment and bridge Nigeria's skills gap by equipping participants with practical, industry-relevant vocational and technical skills.

Beyond the monthly ₦30,000 stipend, the programme offers several benefits, including:

Tuition-free vocational and technical training.

Hands-on practical experience.

Recognised professional certification.

Starter packs for eligible graduates.

Potential access to business financing.

Post-training entrepreneurship support.

The monthly allowance is designed to ease the financial burden on participants while encouraging consistent attendance throughout their training.

Who qualifies for the October payment?

The October stipend is intended for actively enrolled trainees who satisfy the programme's attendance, participation and verification requirements.

Being registered under the TVET programme does not automatically guarantee monthly payments, as beneficiaries must meet established conditions.

The Federal Government previously introduced biometric attendance verification to ensure that financial support reaches participants actively undergoing training.

According to a directive published by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, stipend payments are linked strictly to verified attendance records.

Training centres that fail to comply with biometric attendance requirements risk losing their payment eligibility, potentially affecting their trainees.

Beneficiaries can access the government's biometric attendance directive here.

Fresh details emerge on attendance requirements

Reports following a stakeholder meeting held on November 13, 2026, indicated that beneficiaries may need a minimum attendance rate of 65% to qualify for the October stipend.

The attendance records are reportedly expected to be reflected on participants' dashboards and undergo verification by their respective training centres.

However, the specific 65% threshold has not been independently confirmed through an official public announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Participants are therefore advised to contact their training centre managers to confirm the applicable attendance requirements.

Those with incomplete or inaccurate attendance records should request clarification and correction through authorised channels.

FG begins October payment for TVET beneficiaries, lists how to access funds. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Payments may reach beneficiaries at different times

Although some trainees have reportedly received their October allowances, others may experience delays arising from verification processes, banking issues or technical challenges.

Previous payment updates have highlighted difficulties involving reversed transactions and biometric attendance verification.

Beneficiaries who have yet to receive their stipends should continue monitoring their registered bank accounts and official programme communications.

They can also visit the official TVET portal for programme updates and contact their training centres regarding unresolved payment concerns.

No confirmed date for the completion of the October disbursement was provided in the reported payment updates.

FG releases list of approved TVET skills

Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government has released details of approved vocational skills under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, offering Nigerians an opportunity to acquire practical skills while receiving a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The initiative, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip young Nigerians with employable skills, reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship.

Source: Legit.ng