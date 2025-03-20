Do2dtun has reacted to the ongoing drama between Portable and Saheed Osupa in a tweet on X

He marvelled at the boldness of the young singer and shared what his senior colleague would do to him

Fans also shared their take about Portable's attitude to the Fuji star in the comment section of the post

Media personality, Dotun Ojuolape, aka, Do2dtun, has waded in the feud between street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable and his senior colleague, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video to abuse Saheed Osupa and praised another Fuji artist. A video of the diss track sang by the self acclaimed king of Fuji surfaced online after that.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Do2dtun warned that Portable went to disrespect the wrong person.

He claimed that Saheed Osupa would beat him from bus stop to bus stop over the rude recording he made.

Fans agree with Do2dtun

Fans of the media personality, who marked his 40th birthday last year also supported him over the tweet. Some people made reference to what happened to some other people, who dishonoured Saheed Osupa in the past.

A few others opined that his wives have not been advising him about his controversial lifestyle.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Do2dtun's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet of the hype man. Here are some comments below:

@Salako Sheriff stated:

"Portable will always be portable. He just chooses the wrong person to drag this time."

@Ajebowale_Temmy wrote:

"Make he go ask Mailaika. Osupa dey do door delivery by himself."

@elegbadigital_hub stated:

"He go soon dey cry left and right, he don start to dey brag about his gods wey leave am when he get problem then."

@fati_wey_no_fat said:

"One thing about Fuji artiste be say,their fans no dey do only banter na face to face."

@bodifidence_by_nini stated:

"It’s obvious his wives do not advise him, or he doesn’t take advice from them."

@thefirstladyomorewa commented:

"Fact, I just don’t understand the guy atall..unruly somebody."

@tenfiz_ said:

"Him think say Osupa fans get time for X tweets battle. Union fit don do meeting for him beating schedule for tarmac like that ."

@abi_sidee01 shared:

"If nah prime osupa. Nah that him Odogwu bar baba go come comot his teeth, he go don learn."

@official_dej shared:

"Make him go ask Sule Alao Malaika and Muri Thunder . That cut wey dey Malaika forehead na Saheed Osupa hot blow oh ahehn."

Do2dtun drags Dbanj's sister

Legit.ng had reported that Do2dtun had shared a series of posts where he made allegations against his former wife, Taiwo, who is D'banj's sister.

According to him, she denied him access to his children. He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail just to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He bragged that the public would call the singer because of what he plans to do.

