Cosmas Maduka, the founder and CEO of Coscharis Group, has shared insights into how he lives

In an invited program, he surprised a large audience by declaring that he does not watch or own a television

The billionaire went on to share important advice for young people who want to be as successful and be wealthy

When Cosmas Maduka, the founder and CEO of Coscharis Group, told a congregation at the Calvary Bible Church in Idimu, Lagos, that he does not own a television set or watch, there was a few seconds of silence.

The billionaire noted that while his decision not to own a television remains a personal choice, it exemplifies the level of sacrifices successful people around the world make to attain their life goals.

He further stressed the need for individuals to be intentional about what they want from life and take responsibility.

Chairman of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka Credit: National Archives

Source: Depositphotos

He said:

"When you have a vision, it will give you a sense of direction on what you want and help you stay focused.

"In life, you will never take a conventional route and discover a new one, when you do, you will never miss it.

"Timing is also very vital, you have to discover yourself early as a youth and have a written plan for your life to make it."

Maduka's journey to success

As the astonished audience listened intently, he revealed that his highest academic qualification was in primary school and that he had to learn to read and write in English at an advanced age.

"My story is one of faith and trust in God, as well as determination and willpower."

"From a young age, I knew exactly how I wanted my life to be, and I was deliberate about it.

"Today, I have four honorary doctorate degrees and have turned down many more, I have been recognized by Nigeria, and I sit on the boards of top organizations, all without ever attending school.

"My life is a miracle, but it was built on knowing what I want and having strong connection with my God.

"I don't watch television and have never owned one, but I've been interviewed by some of the world's biggest TV stations."

Legit.ng previously reported on Maduka's journey to becoming a top Nigerian businessman and owner of Coscharis Group.

According to the report, he was paid off by his uncle, who he worked for as an automobile apprentice with N200.

The Coscharis Group is now a major distributor of exotic vehicle brands like Range Rover, Ford, and Jaguar.

