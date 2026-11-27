Naira gains N19 to close at N1,378 per dollar after the CBN boosts weekly dollar sales to BDC operators

Parallel-market rates remain between N1,440 and N1,455, highlighting persistent foreign currency supply challenges

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso cites seasonal demand for volatility, while an economist says sustained dollar supply could support recovery

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian currency recorded a significant recovery against the US dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Thursday, November 26, 2026, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approval of increased dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

The naira appreciated by N19 to close at N1,378 per dollar, compared with N1,397 recorded on Wednesday, reversing some of the losses suffered in recent weeks.

A new exchange rate emerges in the official market as the naira rebounds Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The recovery offers some relief after the local currency lost N43.50 against the dollar between November 13 and November 25 amid mounting foreign exchange demand.

Dollar remains expensive at parallel market

Despite the improvement at the official window, the naira remained under pressure in the parallel market, where currency dealers quoted exchange rates ranging between N1,440 and N1,455 per dollar.

The disparity highlights persistent foreign currency supply challenges in the informal market despite ongoing interventions by the apex bank.

CBN raises dollar allocation to BDCs

The naira’s appreciation coincided with a new CBN directive permitting eligible BDC operators to purchase up to $1 million weekly from commercial banks in physical cash.

The directive, which became effective on Wednesday, represents a substantial increase from the previous weekly allocation of $150,000, of which only 25% was accessible in cash.

Under the revised arrangement, eligible operators can withdraw their entire approved allocation in physical dollars.

The CBN is also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where necessary to facilitate transactions and improve foreign currency availability.

The intervention could ease dollar scarcity for travellers, businesses and individuals with legitimate foreign exchange requirements.

Cardoso explains recent naira exchange volatility

Speaking after the 308th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso attributed recent exchange rate fluctuations to year-end portfolio adjustments by foreign investors, increased corporate demand for dollars and election-related expenditure, Punch reports.

“These are all seasonal. And we believe very strongly that as we go into the next year, we will find a major moderation in the volatility that you have seen,” he said.

Cardoso also disclosed that diaspora remittances exceeded $900 million in the preceding month, expressing optimism about Nigeria’s external buffers.

Economist explains prospects for naira recovery

Economist Wale Osubi explained that increased dollar availability relative to demand could strengthen the local currency.

However, he noted that the effectiveness of the CBN’s intervention would depend on whether additional allocations reach legitimate end-users and adequately meet market demand.

A sustained improvement in foreign currency supply could help narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and parallel markets.

The naira makes a comeback against the dollar as CBN intensifies intervention Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Naira gains ₦89.95 against dollar

Legit.ng earlier reported that the naira strengthened by 6.26 per cent against the United States dollar over the past year, reflecting an improvement in its exchange rate between November 2025 and November 2026.

The currency appreciated to N1,346.79 per dollar on 6 November, 2026, from N1,436.74 recorded on the corresponding date in 2025, representing a gain of N89.95 against the greenback.

Source: Legit.ng