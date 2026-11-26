Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was spotted kneeling to greet Fuji musician Pasuma and gospel star Yinka Ayefele at an Ibadan concert

The moment, caught on camera at Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, quickly spread across social media

Many viewers praised Laide Bakare's gesture as a proud display of Yoruba cultural values and respect for entertainment veterans

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has set tongues wagging after footage of her greeting two of Nigeria's most respected entertainers at a concert in Ibadan went viral.

The clip, which surfaced on X on November 25, 2026, was recorded at Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, Datiemo Edition.

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare draws attention over her greeting style towards Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele at a music concert. Photo: laidebakare/officialpasuma/yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

In it, Laide Bakare approached Fuji music legend Pasuma and celebrated gospel artist Yinka Ayefele, both seated at the indoor venue, and went down on her knees to greet them.

She engaged each man with warm handshakes and animated exchanges, her enthusiasm visibly radiating throughout the interaction.

Both musicians responded warmly, smiling as they welcomed her.

The act was widely recognised as a demonstration of traditional Yoruba etiquette, in which women kneel and men prostrate before elders or highly respected figures as a mark of honour.

For Pasuma, one of Fuji music's most commanding figures, and Yinka Ayefele, the gospel musician who has become an inspiration to millions after overcoming a spinal injury that left him reliant on mobility aids, the gesture carried particular weight.

Laide Bakare is a well-known face in the Yoruba film industry and currently serves as an aide to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Her decision to observe cultural protocol in a public, professional setting drew considerable attention online.

Laide Bakare gets people talking after greeting Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele at Idowu Santana's music concert in Ibadan. Photo: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Laide Bakare's gesture

Social media users were quick to highlight the moment, with many reposting the clip alongside praise for what they described as a refreshing show of humility.

Comments celebrating "Yoruba culture" and proper respect for senior colleagues dominated the conversation, with viewers framing the gesture as a worthy example for younger entertainers to follow.

The video circulated widely as an affirmation that traditional values of deference and courtesy still hold strong within Nigerian entertainment circles.

Watch how Laide Bakare greeted Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele in the X video below:

Laide Bakare clarifies her relationship with Omotolani Odobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare dismissed dating rumours involving actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly known as Odobodobo Motolani, insisting that their relationship was strictly professional.

Speaking on Oyinmomo TV on November 13, 2026, she described him as a good-natured person and rejected claims that he pursued older women for financial gain.

Laide explained that their frequent appearances in skits and social media videos had fuelled speculation but maintained that they were only content creation partners.

Source: Legit.ng