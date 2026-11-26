Laide Bakare Gets People Talking Over How She Greets Pasuma, Yinka Ayefele at Event
- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare was spotted kneeling to greet Fuji musician Pasuma and gospel star Yinka Ayefele at an Ibadan concert
- The moment, caught on camera at Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, quickly spread across social media
- Many viewers praised Laide Bakare's gesture as a proud display of Yoruba cultural values and respect for entertainment veterans
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has set tongues wagging after footage of her greeting two of Nigeria's most respected entertainers at a concert in Ibadan went viral.
The clip, which surfaced on X on November 25, 2026, was recorded at Idowu Santana's Unlimited Music Concert, Datiemo Edition.
In it, Laide Bakare approached Fuji music legend Pasuma and celebrated gospel artist Yinka Ayefele, both seated at the indoor venue, and went down on her knees to greet them.
She engaged each man with warm handshakes and animated exchanges, her enthusiasm visibly radiating throughout the interaction.
Both musicians responded warmly, smiling as they welcomed her.
The act was widely recognised as a demonstration of traditional Yoruba etiquette, in which women kneel and men prostrate before elders or highly respected figures as a mark of honour.
For Pasuma, one of Fuji music's most commanding figures, and Yinka Ayefele, the gospel musician who has become an inspiration to millions after overcoming a spinal injury that left him reliant on mobility aids, the gesture carried particular weight.
Laide Bakare is a well-known face in the Yoruba film industry and currently serves as an aide to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Her decision to observe cultural protocol in a public, professional setting drew considerable attention online.
Social media reacts to Laide Bakare's gesture
Social media users were quick to highlight the moment, with many reposting the clip alongside praise for what they described as a refreshing show of humility.
Comments celebrating "Yoruba culture" and proper respect for senior colleagues dominated the conversation, with viewers framing the gesture as a worthy example for younger entertainers to follow.
The video circulated widely as an affirmation that traditional values of deference and courtesy still hold strong within Nigerian entertainment circles.
Watch how Laide Bakare greeted Pasuma and Yinka Ayefele in the X video below:
Laide Bakare clarifies her relationship with Omotolani Odobs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare dismissed dating rumours involving actor and content creator Omotolani Odobs, popularly known as Odobodobo Motolani, insisting that their relationship was strictly professional.
Speaking on Oyinmomo TV on November 13, 2026, she described him as a good-natured person and rejected claims that he pursued older women for financial gain.
Laide explained that their frequent appearances in skits and social media videos had fuelled speculation but maintained that they were only content creation partners.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng