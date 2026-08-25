Fuji musician and actor Wasiu Alabi Pasuma shared a deeply personal tribute to late Yoruba cinema icon Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo

Pasuma addressed the veteran actor as 'Egbon Mi' and said Yoruba cinema 'will never be the same' without his presence

Ogogo, who died on August 13, 2026, at age 66 after battling stage-four cancer, was celebrated for his iconic roles in Nigerian movies

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has spoken on the death of Yoruba Nollywood legend Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, known to millions as Ogogo, pouring out his grief in a heartfelt tribute shared on his X and Instagram pages on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The Fuji musician and actor, who referred to Ogogo with the affectionate Yoruba title "Egbon Mi" (my elder brother), said the loss has left him shattered.

Pasuma mourns late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo with a heartfelt tribute after his death. Photo: officialpasuma/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

In his post, accompanied by a smiling portrait of the late actor Ogogo, Pasuma wrote:

"My heart is completely broken, writing this feels like a nightmare I can't wake up from. My dear brother, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, you fought so hard, but Allah loves you more. Yoruba cinema will never be the same without your towering presence and beautiful soul, the tears won't stop falling, but I find comfort knowing you are resting in perfect peace. May Almighty Allah grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus and wrap your beautiful family in His comfort. Sun re o, egbon mi."

Ogogo's life and legacy

Born Taiwo Babatunde Hassan on October 31, 1959, in Ilaro, Ogun State, Ogogo spent decades building a formidable presence in Yoruba-language filmmaking.

He was widely recognised for his work in productions including Owo Blow and the celebrated film Aníkúlápó, cementing his place as one of the pillars of Nollywood's Yoruba arm.

Ogogo passed away on August 13, 2026, at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer.

His daughter confirmed the news shortly after, and he was laid to rest the following day in his hometown, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Pasuma's tribute is among numerous expressions of sorrow from colleagues and fans who have mourned the actor's exit from the industry.

Check out Pasuma's tribute to Ogogo below:

Nigerians react to Pasuma's post about Ogogo

The tribute drew an outpouring of emotion from fans across social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ms_wassy commented:

"May ALLAH forgive his sins and place him in highest rank in Al-Jannah 🤲🏾💔"

@jiganbabaoja wrote:

"May Allah forgive his sins and give me him Al-jannah with peace"

@afolashade_171703 shared:

"Rest well Ejire Oyila 😢😢😢😢 Omo Kulodo"

@twestoyin.adeyemo reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace 😢"

@iam_yeyeoganla said:

"May Allah Be Pleased With Our Lovely Daddy's Soul🙏🙏"

@yeyeabidemiolukuewu commented:

"Hmmmmm ILE Aye 🕊️🕊️rip to the Legend"

Pasuma remembers late Yoruba film icon Taiwo Hassan Ogogo and prays for his soul. Photo: officialpasuma/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's last outing surfaced after his death

Legit.ng has reported that a video of the late veteran actor Ogogo attending the Ojude Oba festival resurfaced online following his death on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The footage showed the actor appearing active and energetic as he participated in the colourful cultural celebration just weeks before his health reportedly took a turn for the worse.

Fans who watched the resurfaced video expressed shock and sadness, struggling to reconcile the lively Ogogo seen in the footage with the news of his death following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Legit.ng