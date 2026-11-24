Zimbabwean televangelist Uebert Angel was arrested during a church service at the Harare Hippodrome in Braeside

Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy, faces allegations that he touched a 40-year-old woman's private parts without consent

Video of the presidential envoy in handcuffs at Harare Magistrates Court has sparked heated reactions online

Prominent Zimbabwean televangelist and presidential envoy Uebert Angel made his first court appearance in handcuffs on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the Harare Magistrates Court, after his arrest sent shockwaves across the country.

Police apprehended Angel, the founder of Spirit Embassy, also known as Good News Church, while he was conducting a church service at the Harare Hippodrome in Braeside. The arrest came following a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the clergyman touched her private parts without her consent during a meeting at his church offices.

Video shows Uebert Angel in handcuffs as he arrived at court. Credit: uebertangel

Source: Instagram

Uebert Angel's court appearance

The footage showing the Spirit Embassy founder arriving at court in restraints has circulated widely on Twitter, drawing strong responses from both supporters and critics.

@WoodenBolt wrote:

"How does a whole man of God find himself in this situation? What shall the congregants say then"

@Hoerang26 commented:

"He won't come back from this using the name of God in vain will be his biggest down. There will be more charges added on."

@Trish_era stated:

"From the pulpit into the chains.

@obetenfrank asked:

"Didn't he see it in Revelation, that he was going to be Arrested?"

@ChiranduEN wrote:

"This custom of bringing a person who hasn't been convicted to court in handcuffs is archaic."

@FBariyo36072 shared:

"Africans we like to demeanor our own what does the charges has to do with the handcuffs? Why do dishonor your own & expect to be honored? Mnagangwa & your cartel criminals you will be charged harshly By God 🙏this man your demeaning today he will outlive you."

Mixed reactions trail how Prophet Uebert Angel arrived in court. Credit: uebertangel

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Uebert Angel arrived in handcuffs at court is below:

Uebert Angel Junior breaks silence

Legit.ng reported that Uebert Angel Junior spoke out publicly for the first time since allegations began swirling around his father and Spirit Embassy founder, Prophet Uebert Angel.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November, 23, 2026, the son and protégé of the controversial cleric shared an official statement on behalf of the church leadership, addressing the ongoing controversy head-on.

In the statement, he made clear that the ministry is firmly distancing itself from certain statements made in connection with the matter, calling them reckless and entirely unrepresentative of the church's values.

Source: Legit.ng