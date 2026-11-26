Kuwait officially outlined the categories of foreigners eligible to convert their entry visas into regular residence permits

The eligible groups include domestic workers, family visit visa holders, and those who entered on government entry visas with university degrees or technical skills

A fifth catch-all category exists for cases personally approved by the Director General of the General Administration of Residency Affairs

Kuwait has officially outlined the categories of foreigners who qualify to convert their entry visas into regular residence permits, offering a legal pathway to residency for certain groups already in the country.

The information was published in a report dated 23 November 2025, confirming that entry visa holders in specific circumstances may apply for standard residency status. Five distinct categories are recognised under this framework.

Kuwait lists 5 cases allowing foreigners to convert entry visas into regular residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/AlxeyPnferov

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait visa conversion: who qualifies for residency

The eligible categories are as follows:

1. Government entry visa holders who entered Kuwait to visit a ministry, public authority, or government institution. This option applies only to individuals with university degrees or recognised technical skills, and it requires approval from the Director General of the General Administration of Residency Affairs.

2. Domestic workers and those in similar job classifications.

3. Family and tourist entry visa holders who entered Kuwait specifically to reunite with family members already residing in the country.

4. Work entry visa holders who began the process of obtaining a residence permit but were subsequently forced to leave Kuwait. To qualify, the individual must not have remained outside Kuwait for more than one month before seeking to convert their visa.

5. Other foreigners whose individual circumstances are reviewed and approved at the discretion of the Director General of the General Administration of Residency Affairs.

Kuwait's residency conversion process

The process is not open-ended. For the first category, eligibility is conditional on academic or technical qualifications, and each application must pass through senior administrative approval rather than a standard processing channel. Similarly, the fourth category imposes a strict one-month window outside the country, meaning those who have been away longer would not qualify under that provision.

The fifth category provides a degree of flexibility for cases that do not fit neatly into the first four, though approvals remain subject to official discretion rather than any automatic entitlement.

UAE states financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates has outlined the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

According to the government, applicants whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 per month, while those without employer-provided housing must earn a minimum of AED 4,000 per month.

Source: Legit.ng