Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah knelt to greet Nigerian legend Pete Edochie at the Pete Edochie Legacy Gala in Accra

The heartwarming moment between the two African screen icons quickly spread across social media

Fans from both Nigeria and Ghana reacted with admiration and a few playful remarks about the exchange

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole hearts online after a video of her kneeling to pay her respects to veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie at the Pete Edochie Legacy Gala in Accra began making the rounds on social media.

The touching gesture, captured at the special event organised to honour Edochie's extraordinary contributions to African cinema, showed the award-winning actress bowing in a show of deep respect as the two icons exchanged warm pleasantries. The clip spread rapidly, drawing admiration from fans across Nigeria and Ghana.

Actress Jackie Appiah shows respect for Nollywood actor Pete Edochie. Credit: peteedochie/jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The Pete Edochie Legacy Gala brought together creatives and entertainment figures to celebrate the decorated actor's remarkable career spanning decades. Pete Edochie is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in African film history, best known for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Jackie Appiah, one of Ghana's most celebrated actresses, is no stranger to recognition herself, having earned a strong following across West Africa for her film work and screen presence. Her decision to kneel in greeting was seen by many as a sincere mark of reverence for a man who has shaped the continent's storytelling tradition.

Pete Edochie and Jackie Appiah exchange pleasantries at a Ghana event. Credit: petedochie

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Jackie Appiah greeted Pete Edochie at an event in Ghana is below:

Reactions as Jackie Appiah greets Pete Edochie

The video quickly attracted a wave of comments on Facebook. Read them below:

@Anom Chibuike wrote:

"E be like daddy wants to meet after meeting 😄"

@Uzoma Kenneth commented:

"She's more of Nigerian than Ghana"

@Agbo Ellanma Janet said:

"Thank you Ghana for treating our king with so much love and respect."

@Tor Sandra asked:

"daddy what are you telling ur daughter Jackie 🤔♥️♥️"

@Lord Listowell shared:

"This looks hmmm Dada don't let anything happen to our sister 🤔 hmmm 🤔"

@Charles Charles observed:

"This hand shake is not ordinary. And this man is very wise"

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng