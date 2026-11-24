Beverly Osu opened up about her childhood and her father's absence on the Jay on Air Podcast

The Nollywood actress revealed a surprising reason her parents never lived together under the same roof

Beverly also shared her strong views on parents staying in unhappy marriages for the sake of their children

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu has opened up about her parents' separation and the unexpected reason her father refused to share a home with her mother, in a candid conversation on the Jay on Air Podcast.

Beverly described her mother as liberal, fun-loving and deeply supportive, while also recalling how close she once was to her father as the only girl among his children. Over time, however, that closeness faded.

Beverly Osu Reveals Why Her Father Refused to Live in Her Mother’s House. Credit: Beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

She explained that the reason was rooted in his male ego. Her father lived just minutes away from her mother's home but flatly refused to move in, because the house had been built by a woman.

She stated:

"He didn't want to move into a house because a woman built it. That's why. He said that, I'm a titled man. I'm not moving into a house a woman built."

Beverly Osu on Her Parents' Separation

Despite the distance his decision created, Beverly disclosed that she holds no bitterness towards either parent. As an adult, she said she now views their situation with a clearer perspective.

"I love them both. Is it not better that they separated than us being there and everyday gbas gbos?" she said.

Beverly went further to challenge the idea that parents should remain in unhappy marriages purely for their children's benefit. She recalled even confronting her own mother over the matter.

She added:

"I fought my mom for it. I'm like, no girl. You did for yourself first. But if you thought about your children, then you can say, but don't put it on us because we didn't even beg to be born."

She credited her mother's financial independence as the foundation that made it possible for her to leave the marriage and stand on her own feet.

Beverly Osu Recalls Her Father’s Reason for Divorce. Credit: Beverly_osu

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Beverly Osu's Story

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@victorialin11 wrote:

"You just have to love Beverly 😂😂period 😍😍😍"

@ujupawpaw shared:

"Your mom is a great woman, I met her at the airport and she trusted me with her atm card to get her stuffs cos she couldn't go and she prayed for me... She told me nne do not let a man stop your shine, be respectful but don't be with a man that wouldn't want you to fly, don't let him break your wings."

@kcccce wrote:

"Big brother Africa the chase 2013. I remember it like it was yesterday."

@greycie_c said:

"I wish my mum chose herself like your mum did. Oh well"

@mays_tailoring reacted:

"She's so beautiful"

Watch Beverly Osu's interview on Instagram below:

Beverly Osu's Birthday Photo Draws Criticism

Legit.ng reported on Beverly Osu’s birthday photos, which drew criticism after she posed with a rosary while wearing an open blazer.

The former BBNaija star said her faith was part of her birthday message, but some followers called the images disrespectful to Christianity and questioned whether she would pose the same way with symbols from other religions.

Source: Legit.ng