Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has shared her thoughts on people who portray fake lifestyles, making it clear that their choices do not concern her

The actress gave the response after a journalist asked her about the growing tendency of people to show off lifestyles they may not actually live

Toriola maintained that she was comfortable with the life she lived away from social media, rather than worrying about others

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has had a blunt response to a journalist who asked her about people living fake lives, making it clear that she has little interest in how others choose to present themselves.

The actress was attending a movie premiere when a member of the press asked for her opinion on people who portray lifestyles on social media that may not reflect their reality.

Rather than dwell on the subject, Toriola questioned why she should be concerned about other people's choices.

Wumi Toriola says she is not concerned about those living a fake lifestyle. Photos: @wumitoriola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola speaks on people living fake lives

During the exchange, the journalist asked the actress what she thought about people who lived fake lives.

Toriola responded:

“What is my business with those who love fake life? I am living the life I am living out of social media, so I am okay.”

With the remark, the actress suggested that she was more interested in her reality away from the internet than in the lifestyles other people displayed online.

Watch the X video of Wumi Toriola here:

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone.

She explained that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng