A behind-the-scenes clip of Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola stopping a shoot over a physical scene with co-star Ayo Olaiya went viral

Toriola, dressed in black pyjamas on a bedroom set, gestured firmly at the crew and urged them to ease up during the intense sequence

The clip sparked heated debate online about actor safety and professional boundaries during Nollywood productions

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a behind-the-scenes clip captured her stopping a film shoot mid-action to address the director over concerns about a physical scene.

The footage, which spread quickly across platforms, showed Toriola on a bedroom set wearing black pyjamas alongside male co-star Ayo Olaiya. At a certain point during what appeared to be a physically demanding sequence, she paused the action, turned to the crew, and firmly gestured at them while insisting they dial things back to avoid putting her at risk of injury.

Wumi Toriola stopped a Nollywood shoot during a physical scene with Ayo Olaiya. Credit: wumitoriola/ayoolaiya

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola on set safety

Many who watched the video felt Toriola's decision to speak up was a timely reminder that actor well-being deserves more attention on Nigerian film sets. Supporters praised her for not simply powering through and potentially getting hurt.

The video also reignited conversation about where the line sits between convincing on-screen performances and the duty of filmmakers to protect their cast during production.

What fans said about Wumi Toriola's reaction

Reactions were split on Twitter, with some applauding her and others questioning her approach. Here is what social media users had to say:

Wumi Toriola halts the bedroom scene with with male colleague Ayo Olaiya. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

@AjMachalaa wrote:

"But there's nothing here to get her injured na. This is why their range is limited to Yoruba movies."

@MissRozapepper replied:

"You can never change 🙄 Didn't you see how r0ughly she was pushed."

@olusparrow commented:

"She no para for the man she Dey para for director"

@Estherwzly said:

"I'm glad that we are finally seeing the work the do it's not easy"

@TobiAjayi15 wrote:

"She's not professional or maybe it was planned."

@Hillary_042 added:

"If na higher actor now she wont complain ooo. Well maybe she wasn't feeling the man lol 😆 😂"

A video of Wumi Toriola's scene with Ayo Olaiya is below:

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Legit.ng previously reported that Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone.

She explained that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng