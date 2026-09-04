Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola broke down in tears in an emotional video shared on September 3, 2026, explaining that her YouTube channel was facing serious technical issues

The actress said she had been quietly trying to resolve the problem on her own before finally opening up to fans, admitting she had already cried in private

Fellow Nollywood stars including Nkechi Blessing, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola and Mo Bimpe rallied around Wumi with messages of support

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola left fans and colleagues deeply concerned after sharing a tearful video on her Instagram and X pages on September 3, 2026, explaining that her YouTube channel, Wumi Totiola TV, has been hit by serious technical difficulties.

The actress, known for her loyal and engaged fanbase, said many followers had been asking why she had gone quiet on the platform.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola breaks down in tears while addressing fans over YouTube channel issues. Photo: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Rather than keep them in the dark any longer, Wumi Totiola decided to address the situation directly, even though it clearly cost her emotionally.

The actress admitted she had spent weeks trying to handle the problem quietly, not wanting to alarm anyone or come across as making excuses. But the situation eventually became too heavy to bear alone.

"I've been strong for the longest, you know. I've been trying to keep this thinking I could resolve it by myself," she said in the video, visibly fighting back tears before eventually breaking down.

She was clear that she would not be pointing fingers or blaming anyone for the channel's situation, refusing to make accusations about reports or sabotage. Instead, she acknowledged the reality and asked fans to stay patient.

Wumi Toriola directs fans to new YouTube channel

While Wumi Toriola TV remains inaccessible, the actress encouraged fans to head over to her second channel, Wumi Totiola Prime, where English-language content is now being uploaded.

The actress announced that a new film, Love Astray, had already been released on that platform.

She captioned the video:

"Listen to the end. Not a pity party but I owe you my fans this much information. Send me love, hugs and strength."

Watch the Instagram video of Wumi Toriola crying over the issues with her YouTube channel below:

Nollywood colleagues rally around Wumi Toriola

The response from the Nollywood community was swift and warm.

Colleagues including Nkechi Blessing, Shaffy Bello, Mo Bimpe, Bisola Aiyeola, Adunni Ade, Seyi Edun, Damilola Oni, Kie Kie, Itele D Icon, Omowumi Ajiboye, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Isbae U, Baba Tee, Remi Surutu, Kemity and Yetunde Barnabas all showed up in the comments with words of encouragement.

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"Stay strong sis, you got this Idan mi🫶🏻❤️🙏"

@iambisola commented:

"It is well sis. This too shall pass 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 love youuu❤️❤️❤️"

@iamadunniade said:

"You got this! Just a little hiccup! Coming back stronger."

@iamshaffybello wrote:

"Pele oko mi. I feel your pain. It is well. #itwillendinpraise 🙏🏾🥰"

@mo_bimpe shared:

"Awww noo so sorry about this sis, please be strong, this will pass and it'll be resolved by Gods grace."

@thedamilolaoni added:

"Love you Mama❤️❤️❤️ E fokanbale, I've told you, Bigger, stronger and better."

@kie_kie__ simply wrote:

"It is well 💕💕"

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola gets emotional in video as she appeals to fans for support over YouTube channel issues. Photo: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola challenges Enioluwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola challenged Enioluwa after the influencer addressed her by her first name at a public event.

Enioluwa quickly apologised and switched to calling her “Aunty Wumi” while begging the actress, turning the tense moment into a funny exchange.

The encounter sparked a social media debate about Toriola’s age and how younger people should address older celebrities.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng