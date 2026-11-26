Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has published a list of prohibited and restricted items for travellers entering the kingdom

Among the specific restrictions, the authority outlined a strict rule governing laser pens carried through customs ports

Only one type of laser pen meets Saudi Arabia's customs requirements, with tight limits on both colour and power output

Saudi Arabia has clarified exactly what kind of laser pen travellers are permitted to carry into the country, with the country's customs authority publishing a detailed list of prohibited and restricted goods for passengers crossing its borders.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) issued the guidance under Decision of Minister of Finance No. 2597, dated 24 Rajab 1439 AH, and Circular No. 340/21/M dated 01/08/1439 AH. The list applies to all passengers and travellers passing through Saudi customs ports.

Saudi Arabia mentions the pen travellers can bring into the kingdom. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Saudi Arabia: The laser pen rule

On the question of laser pens, Saudi Arabia's position is precise: only one laser pen is allowed per traveller, and it must be red in colour with a maximum output of 5 milliwatts. Any laser pen that falls outside these parameters, whether a different colour or a higher power rating, would be considered a prohibited item under the customs rules.

The restriction reflects a broader global concern over the misuse of laser devices, particularly high-powered ones that can pose a safety risk to aviation and public order.

Other items banned at Saudi customs

The laser pen rule sits within a wider list of goods that are either fully prohibited or subject to restriction at Saudi customs. Travellers are barred from bringing in narcotics, pills, and intoxicants of all kinds, as well as storage devices carrying immoral content and counterfeit currencies.

Fireworks, in all shapes and forms, are also prohibited, as is prohibited chewing tobacco and tear softeners. Weapons and ammunition are banned outright, and so are items concealing hidden cameras, including watches, pens, glasses, and drone-type devices.

Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia are advised to review the full ZATCA prohibited goods list before packing to avoid items being confiscated at customs entry points.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia added two new countries to the lists of nations eligible for eVisa and Visa on Arrival.

Saudi Arabia: Things foreigners cannot do publicly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced 19 public decency rules, including the behaviours that can lead to fines for residents and visitors.

The penalties range from 50 riyals for skipping a queue to 3,000 riyals for indecent behaviour in public. Even taking photos or videos without permission can attract a fine of 1,000 riyals.

Source: Legit.ng