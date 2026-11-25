CAF announced five finalists for the 2026 Men's Player of the Year award, drawing from Morocco and Senegal

The shortlist includes reigning holder Achraf Hakimi, former winner Sadio Mane, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Pape Gueye

Lagos will host the CAF Awards 2026 ceremony on December 2 at the National Theatre, marking a return to Nigeria after 12 years

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the five finalists for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

The shortlist features three Moroccan players and two Senegalese players: reigning holder Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari represent Morocco, while Sadio Mane and Pape Gueye carry Senegal's hopes.

Achraf Hakimi is the reigning CAF Player of the Year and will stand a chance to defend his award in 2026. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF's official website, the five were narrowed down from an initial pool of ten nominees based on their performances for club and country throughout the year.

The announcement came a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to award AFCON 2025 hosting rights to Senegal.

Hakimi, Mane lead a star-studded shortlist

Hakimi is bidding to become a back-to-back winner after another exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he helped the club retain both the UEFA Champions League title and French Ligue 1 in 2026, Foot Africa reports.

The defender also captained Morocco to the AFCON final and into the last eight of the World Cup.

Mane, who has previously won the award in 2019 and 2022, is chasing a record-equalling third title.

The Al-Nassr forward was named Best Player of AFCON 2025 after leading Senegal to their second continental crown, with his leadership and goals proving decisive throughout the tournament.

Brahim Diaz earned his place on the list after a standout AFCON campaign in which the Real Madrid midfielder scored five goals in five consecutive matches to claim the Golden Boot.

He carried that form into the World Cup, where his creativity helped Morocco advance to the quarter-finals.

Gueye and Saibari complete the five

Pape Gueye secured his nomination with one of the defining moments of the continental tournament, scoring the extra-time winner as Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the AFCON final in Rabat.

The Villarreal midfielder was also named in CAF's Best XI of the competition, cementing his reputation as one of Africa's most influential midfielders.

Ismael Saibari rounds out the shortlist after contributing to Morocco's run to the AFCON final, including a goal against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

His performances earned him a move to Bayern Munich, and his World Cup displays further highlighted his emergence as a top-tier African talent.

Lagos hosts CAF Awards for first time since 2014

The CAF Awards 2026 ceremony will take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts at the National Theatre in Lagos.

It marks the first time Lagos has hosted the event since the 2014 edition.

Other awards on the night include African Young Player of the Year, with Yan Diomandé, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Ibrahim Mbaye in contention.

The goalkeeper award shortlist features Vozinha, Yassine Bounou and Édouard Mendy, while the coach of the year nominees are Pedro Leitão Brito "Bubista", Mohamed Ouahbi and Pape Thiaw.

Morocco and Senegal set for another battle

Legit.ng previously reported about Morocco and Senegal’s latest battle, with both nations shortlisted for major honours at the CAF Awards in Lagos on December 2.

The awards showdown comes less than 24 hours after CAS confirmed Senegal’s AFCON 2025 title, bringing the rivals face to face again after months of legal dispute.

Source: Legit.ng