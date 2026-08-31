Fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers after footage of her typing her phone password was posted online without her consent

The mother of one revealed that over 20 bloggers crowded her entrance of a recent event

The designer issued a stern warning to party bloggers about filming people disrespectfully at events, threatening consequences

Fashion designer Veekee James has gone on a lengthy social media rant directed at Lagos party bloggers, warning that she may destroy any camera pointed at her face in a disrespectful manner at future events.

In a video that surfaced online on Sunday, August, 30, 2026, Veekee filmed herself at home and addressed what she described as a growing "pandemic" among Nigerian party blogs. The trigger? She woke up to find footage of her phone password circulating online after a blog posted the clip.

Veekee James reacts after her password was shared online by a blog. Credit: veeekeejames

Source: Instagram

Veekee James Blasts Invasive Filming

The designer recalled how more than 20 bloggers physically blocked her path at a recent event, making it impossible for guests to walk. She said she had to repeatedly shout at them to move aside just so the entrance could proceed.

Veekee made clear she had previously dealt with similar situations and her patience had run out. She acknowledged that bloggers need to make a living but argued that earning content should never come at the expense of people's dignity or privacy.

"I Will Not Buy the Phone"

Her most direct warning came towards the end of the video, when she threatened to physically drop any blogger's camera that was thrust in her face at an event — and made it clear she would not pay for the damage.

"The next time a party blog puts a camera in my face in a disrespectful manner, pray I'm not in the mood to actually spoil somebody's phone on that day, because that's what will happen, and I will not buy the phone," she said.

She also touched on a separate but related incident involving media personality Toke Makinwa's baby, expressing disgust that a stranger had walked up and touched the child's hand at a public event.

Mixed reactions trail Veekee James' stern warning to party bloggers. Credit: veeekeejames

Source: Instagram

Watch Veekee James' full rant on Instagram

Reactions to Veekee James' warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the fashion designer's warning on X, read them below:

@MoGacleaners wrote:

"Break someone's phone first then we start from there and teach you law 🚨"

@scofild81768077 said:

"For your mind you're now a superstar lol 😂"

@omimeolowojoba commented:

"The moment you set your camera to talk/address something, pleaseeeee, talk fast. Even the forward button isn't doing it well."

@black_jompa wrote:

"You guys encouraged them."

Why Veekee James and Kiekie were dragged

Legit.ng previously reported that Kiekie and Veekee James found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after footage from Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji's triplets thanksgiving party in Lagos went viral.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, showed the popular skit maker and the fashion designer exchanging warm greetings with each other while Olori Ashley Afolasade Ojaja-Ogunwusi, queen to the Ooni of Ife, was seated directly between them.

The action did not sit down well with many who dragged the fashion designer and the content creator.

Source: Legit.ng