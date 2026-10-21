Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel shared an emotional confession she made to her elder sister before her wedding day

Prudent Gabriel revealed she offered to postpone her wedding out of concern for how her sister would feel

The designer's story has sparked conversations about sibling bonds and the pressure around marriage timelines

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel has opened up about a deeply personal moment she experienced ahead of her wedding, revealing that she reached out to her elder sister before confirming the date because she felt guilty about getting married first.

Prudent made the revelation during an interview at the Next Level Prayers (NLP) Singles Connect and Prayer Conference in Lagos, held on Sunday, 18 October 2026, at 4:30 PM WAT. The event was hosted by Pastor Bolaji Idowu at Harvesters Globe.

Prudent Gabriel sparks reactions as she reveals how she married before her elder sister. Credit: @prudentgabriel

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly on stage, she described how she rang her sister before the wedding date was finalised, driven by concern over how the situation might affect their relationship.

"I called and I said, 'Are you okay that I'm getting married before you?'" she recalled. Her sister's response was reassuring, telling Prudent that her marriage would ultimately be a blessing and that she should go ahead.

Prudent Gabriel's offer to postpone

Rather than simply accept her sister's blessing and move on, Prudent pressed further. She told her sister that neither she nor her husband were in a hurry, and offered to shift the wedding to the following year if needed.

She even asked whether her sister's partner was ready, acknowledging that her sister is particular about these things and preferred to take her time.

Prudent Gabriel makes a revelation about getting married before her elder sister. Credit: @prudentgabirel

Source: Instagram

The designer noted that her sister's ability to handle the situation with grace stemmed partly from the fact that her own partner was not yet ready at that point, which may have made it less emotionally difficult.

"The whole idea of your sister getting married before you, I know it's not easy like that, but she just understood that I and my husband were ready," Prudent explained. "So I think it was a bit easy for her, though I felt bad, sha."

On her wedding day, the fashion stylist embraced her sister and told her that the following year would be her turn.

Watch Prudent Gabriel recount her emotional pre-wedding conversation:

A Story That Resonates With Many

The story has struck a chord with many who find themselves navigating similar family dynamics, particularly around marriage expectations and birth order.

Prudent's willingness to pause, check in, and even offer to delay her own wedding has been widely noted as a gesture of genuine sisterly consideration.

Prudent Gabriel and hubby dance romantically

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prudent Gabriel tied the nuptial knot with her partner and gospel singer Okopi Peterson. It was an opportunity for the couple to showcase how much they love each other and also display their dance moves and fashion tastes.

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

Source: Legit.ng