Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has cleared the air after a photo she shared online got fans wondering if she was expecting her second child.

The celebrity stylist had posted an image on Thursday, November 12, showing what appeared to be a baby bump, accompanied by the caption, "The Beginning of a Beautiful Bond".

The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from fans and public figures, including popular influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Veekee James speaks after sharing a baby bump photo. Photos: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

While some social media users assumed the designer was pregnant again, others questioned whether the picture was an old photograph, a prank, or part of a promotional campaign.

However, Veekee has now provided an explanation, and it has nothing to do with another baby.

Veekee James explains baby bump photo

In a fresh post on Friday, November 13, the fashion designer explained that the picture was connected to her unveiling as a brand ambassador for haircare brand ELAN.

She wrote:

"The beautiful bond? It’s between me, my hair and ELAN. So excited to officially join the ELAN family as a brand ambassador! Here’s to a beautiful new chapter, rooted in care. Let’s do this @elan.haircare."

Her clarification put an end to the pregnancy speculation surrounding the earlier post.

Designer welcomed first child in May

Veekee and her husband, Femi Atere, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliana, on May 2, 2026.

The couple's announcement had been celebrated by fans and colleagues, making the possibility of another pregnancy an exciting prospect for many followers.

Read Veekee James' explanation below:

Veekee James explains that the picture was connected to her unveiling as a brand ambassador for haircare brand ELAN. Photo: @veekee_james/IG.

Source: Instagram

Veekee James warns party bloggers

Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James called out Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.

She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.

Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.

Source: Legit.ng