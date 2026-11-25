Pete Edochie appeared in a video on Toyin Abraham's film set less than 48 hours before he passed away on November 25, 2026

The clip captured Abraham and her crew dropping to their knees as the veteran actor arrived on set for her movie Bestie

Fans flooded the final post with emotional tributes after news of Edochie's death broke across social media

Pete Edochie's last public appearance, captured in a video posted on Instagram just under 48 hours before his death, has left fans across Nigeria heartbroken.

The clip, shared on November 23, 2026, shows the legendary actor arriving on the set of actress Toyin Abraham's film, Bestie.

Pete Edochie's final social media appearance attracts emotional reactions as Nigerians mourn the veteran actor. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

As Pete Edochie stepped out of his vehicle, Toyin Abraham and members of her crew dropped to their knees in a show of deep reverence.

A text overlay on the video described the moment as "the beautiful and hilarious moment the legendary Edochie arrived on the set of Bestie."

After the initial greeting, Toyin Abraham broke into Igbo-language chants in Pete Edochie's honour, with what appeared to be a praise singer from the production crew joining in, adding a culturally rich tone to the welcome. The gesture immediately drew widespread admiration from viewers.

Pete Edochie's death at 79

Pete Edochie passed away at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. He was 79.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the passing in an official statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the family.

The actor is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest ever performers, best remembered for his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

His presence on any film set was considered a momentous occasion within the Nollywood industry.

Watch Pete Edochie's final public appearance in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Pete Edochie's final post

Following the news of his death, followers flooded the comments section of Pete Edochie's final post with emotional tributes, many struck by how recently the video had been shared.

@rilprety wrote:

"It's not true, but this was posted 2 days ago, tell me it's not true😭"

@pearlsempire2024 commented:

"Not up to two days aunty toying posted our great hero he has fallen 😢 💔"

@yollandeyotissendjate said:

"Uuuhhh Chief Dr @peteedochie🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️💔😥💘😭🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ Rest in Peace our Favorite daddy actor"

@dr_alwaysrozy wrote:

"A timeless legend whose greatness will forever live in our hearts. ❤️"

@euniquedamsel added:

"Oh Papa..... He really wanted to celebrate 80th birthday next year.... Rest in peace legendary😢😢😢"

@gospelmusicbloggerr stated:

"Mama T, Thank you for sharing these moments with us ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Rest Well MPA❤️"

@__cessa commented:

"Omg Rest in perfect peace Legend 😢"

Fans mourn veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie as his final social media appearance attracts emotional tributes following his death. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.

In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx.

Source: Legit.ng