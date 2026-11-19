On-air personality Do2dtun criticised gospel singer Moses Bliss for posting a romantic video on Instagram amid swirling breakup rumours

Moses Bliss shared the clip with his wife, Marie, on November 17, 2026, as unverified separation claims circulated online

Do2dtun argued the post could backfire, saying Nigerian entertainers lacked the skills to properly manage damaging social media narratives

On-air personality Do2dtun has taken gospel singer Moses Bliss to task over a decision that he believes may have done more harm than good.

On November 17, 2026, Bliss posted an Instagram clip captioned "Serenity," showing him and his wife Marie enjoying a night out at an upscale venue before the pair drove off together.

Do2dtun questions Moses Bliss’ handling of divorce rumours after the singer shared a video with his wife. Photo: iamdo2dtun/marieblissofficial

Source: Instagram

Marie responded in the comments, writing that nights like those with her husband are always her favourite.

The post gained significant traction after entertainment accounts framed it as a subtle reply to ongoing online speculation about the couple's marriage.

Unverified claims of marital trouble and a possible separation had circulated on social media around mid-November 2026, though neither Moses Bliss nor Marie has confirmed any crisis.

The couple wed in March 2024 and share a child together. It was not the first time such rumours had surfaced; similar speculation emerged in August 2026, and their previous response also leaned on joint content rather than direct public statements.

Do2dtun's warning to Moses Bliss

The following day, November 18, 2026, Do2dtun quoted the video on X, cautioning against what he described as performative social media behaviour driven by the desire to appease online audiences.

He argued that chasing public approval in that way creates a slippery slope that would be difficult to escape.

Do2dtun's core point was that the timing of the post works against Bliss rather than in his favour, suggesting that engaging with unverified chatter, however indirectly, can inadvertently lend it credibility.

He wrote:

"If he isn't careful, he will slide into that net gradually. Whoever advised him to do this didn't tell him, this makes him look more guilty tbh. Nigerian entertainers need a good P.R or social media manager. They don't know how tø kill a narrative or news. This move validates the rumour"

Do2dtun faults Moses Bliss’ social media strategy as gospel singer faces renewed marriage crisis rumours. Photo: marieblissofficial

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions trail Moses Bliss' video with wife

Public opinion on the matter has been divided. A section of fans welcomed the couple's appearance as proof they remain united, calling on others to stop amplifying unconfirmed claims.

Others, however, took the view that posting specifically at a moment when rumours were trending only added fuel to the conversation, with some arguing that celebrities are better served by simply ignoring unverified online talk altogether.

The rumours about Moses Bliss and Marie's marriage remain unsubstantiated, with no credible source having confirmed any trouble between the pair.

Check out Do2dtun's X post on Moses Bliss' video with his wife, Marie, below:

Do2dtun tackles X user over Pastor Bimbo’s children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Do2dtun clashed with an X user who made claims about the children of late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya following Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s second marriage.

Do2dtun rejected the claim that the rest of the late pastor’s children were unmarried and clarified his earlier comments about two of them being divorced.

He also defended his career as a hype man and former radio presenter, insisting that his work had become a major part of the entertainment industry and had earned him a good living.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng