A video trending on Facebook captured Yul Edochie and Judy Austin arriving hand-in-hand at the Abuja High Court on Tuesday, November 24

Judy Austin filed two separate defamation lawsuits totalling over ₦2 billion against her former husband Emmanuel Obasi and veteran actress Rita Edochie

Yul's court appearance came as a surprise to many, as Judy had attended the initial September 2026 hearing without him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made a statement on Tuesday, November 24, by accompanying his wife Judy Austin to the Abuja High Court, where her high-stakes defamation lawsuits are being heard.

A Facebook video that quickly went viral showed the couple arriving together at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, holding hands and waving at fans. The show of solidarity drew significant attention online, partly because Judy had turned up alone to the first hearing back in September 2026.

Yul Edochie shows public support for wife Judy Austin at court. Credit: yuledochie/judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin's ₦2 billion defamation battle

Judy Austin, also known as Judy Austin Yul-Edochie, launched two separate defamation suits that together amount to over ₦2 billion. The defendants are her former husband Emmanuel Obasi and veteran actress Rita Edochie. The case was first called on September 29, 2026, and was subsequently adjourned to November 24, 2026.

Yul's absence at the initial hearing had sparked conversation among fans and observers, so his decision to stand beside Judy at this latest court date drew fresh reactions across social media.

Yul Edochie's unexpected appearance in court with wife, Judy Austin, trends. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Yul Edochie's courtroom show of support

The trending clip prompted a wave of comments from Nigerians on Instagram. Here is what some people had to say:

@harriet_of_the_most_high wrote:

"See love ooooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@ahanauche commented:

"So this Judy is pregnant again 😂😂😂😂😂😂 no be small football team she dey build"

@iam_dmirror said:

"So Edochie family is supporting her for taking madam Rita to court."

Victor Neba added:

"Yul Edochie is a real man"

The video showing the moment Yul Edochie and Judy Austin arrived at court is below:

A video of Judy Austin sending a message to her fans ahead of the court proceedings is below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters.

Rita Edochie also criticised the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng