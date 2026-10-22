Judy Austin publicly reacted to her husband Yul Edochie's recent post, showering him with affection

The actress' comment came after Yul Edochie's yacht outing with actress Lizzy Gold sparked widespread speculation online

Austin's show of devotion has drawn attention as many read it as a statement about the state of her marriage

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has set tongues wagging after she publicly gushed over her husband, actor Yul Edochie, in the comments section of his Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20.

Austin dropped a heartfelt comment under her husband's post, calling him "my baby" and flooding the section with red heart emojis. The display of affection was hard to miss, coming at a moment when social media had been buzzing with chatter about Yul Edochie's yacht outing with fellow Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold.

Judy Austin reacts to her husband Yul Edochie's post on Instagram. Credit: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The yacht moment between Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold had already caught the attention of fans, with many questioning the nature of their relationship. Rather than stay silent, Judy Austin chose to respond in her own way, not with a lengthy statement, but with a very public declaration of affection directed squarely at her husband.

Judy Austin's public support shuts down speculation

The timing of Judy Austin's comment has not gone unnoticed. For many observers, it read as a clear signal that the couple remained united, directly countering any narrative suggesting trouble in their marriage following the Lizzy Gold yacht story.

Austin and Yul Edochie's relationship has been under public scrutiny for years, making this latest moment of visible solidarity between the two all the more noteworthy to those following their story closely.

A screenshot of Judy Austin's reaction to Yul Edochie's post is below:

Judy Austin sweetly showers her husband, Yul Edochie, with affection. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Gold addresses relationship rumours with Yul Edochie

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie took to Instagram to celebrate Lizzy Gold with a warm tribute, describing her as a "go-getter," a "hardworking woman," and the "Ghen Ghen Queen."

The post added fuel to already burning fan theories, particularly given the ongoing public drama surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin.

Lizzy Gold, however, has been consistent in her denials. She publicly maintained that Yul is a close friend and a significant mentor, noting that he played a key role in launching her career.

Source: Legit.ng