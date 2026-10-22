Judy Austin Shuts Down Rumours About Her Marriage With Yul Edochie As She Gushes About Him
- Judy Austin publicly reacted to her husband Yul Edochie's recent post, showering him with affection
- The actress' comment came after Yul Edochie's yacht outing with actress Lizzy Gold sparked widespread speculation online
- Austin's show of devotion has drawn attention as many read it as a statement about the state of her marriage
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nollywood actress Judy Austin has set tongues wagging after she publicly gushed over her husband, actor Yul Edochie, in the comments section of his Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20.
Austin dropped a heartfelt comment under her husband's post, calling him "my baby" and flooding the section with red heart emojis. The display of affection was hard to miss, coming at a moment when social media had been buzzing with chatter about Yul Edochie's yacht outing with fellow Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold.
The yacht moment between Yul Edochie and Lizzy Gold had already caught the attention of fans, with many questioning the nature of their relationship. Rather than stay silent, Judy Austin chose to respond in her own way, not with a lengthy statement, but with a very public declaration of affection directed squarely at her husband.
Judy Austin's public support shuts down speculation
The timing of Judy Austin's comment has not gone unnoticed. For many observers, it read as a clear signal that the couple remained united, directly countering any narrative suggesting trouble in their marriage following the Lizzy Gold yacht story.
Austin and Yul Edochie's relationship has been under public scrutiny for years, making this latest moment of visible solidarity between the two all the more noteworthy to those following their story closely.
A screenshot of Judy Austin's reaction to Yul Edochie's post is below:
Lizzy Gold addresses relationship rumours with Yul Edochie
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yul Edochie took to Instagram to celebrate Lizzy Gold with a warm tribute, describing her as a "go-getter," a "hardworking woman," and the "Ghen Ghen Queen."
The post added fuel to already burning fan theories, particularly given the ongoing public drama surrounding his marriage to Judy Austin.
Lizzy Gold, however, has been consistent in her denials. She publicly maintained that Yul is a close friend and a significant mentor, noting that he played a key role in launching her career.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng