Ghanaian billionaire Great Osama instructed security to lock the gates of his NYC Hotel after Davido wrapped up a short performance on November 15, 2026

The Nigerian Afrobeats star performed at 'The Davido Experience,' an event marking the hotel's third anniversary in the Ashanti Region

Davido's reported booking fee of $600,000 has fuelled online debate about whether the brief set was worth the price

A tense standoff unfolded in Ghana's Ashanti Region after Ghanaian billionaire businessman Kwaku Abonee, popularly known as Great Osama, ordered his security team to shut the gates of his NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso to prevent Davido and his entourage from leaving the venue.

Viral footage from the night of November 15, 2026, captured the dramatic scene near the hotel exit, where Osama, flanked by aides and security personnel, was heard giving the order to shut the gates.

Davido prepares to leave the stage after a short performance at Ghanaian billionaire Great Osama’s hotel anniversary event. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

"No one should open the gate" and "Just 19 minutes!"

The confrontation took place at the tail end of "The Davido Experience," a concert held to celebrate the third anniversary of the hotel.

The Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight served as the headline act, performing tracks including "Dami Duro" and "Aye" before apparently wrapping up and heading for the exit.

Accounts of the set length vary, though circulating claims put it at somewhere between 19 and under 30 minutes.

Neither Davido nor anyone from his management team has addressed the matter publicly as of the time of this report.

Davido's Ghana show booking fee under scrutiny

Much of the online conversation has centred on the reported booking fee, which sources placed at approximately $600,000, equivalent to roughly GH¢7 million.

The figure aligns with comments Davido has previously made about his performance rates, but it has not been confirmed by the artist, his management, or the event organisers.

Great Osama, who chairs the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association and owns the hotel, had spoken warmly about Davido ahead of the event, describing him as humble and pushing back against critics who felt the money could have been better directed toward community infrastructure. He has also signalled intentions to bring other major acts to the venue in future.

Watch the tense moment Great Osama ordered security to stop Davido from leaving Ghana show in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to the tense moment involving Davido

The incident sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with opinions divided between sympathy for Osama and scepticism about his expectations.

Several commenters pointed out that set durations are typically governed by contract terms and suggested that a late start or scheduling constraints may have contributed to the shortened performance.

No formal contract details between the two parties have been made public.

@the_asiedu wrote:

"Next time sign a contract before payment"

@jjjistice1 commented:

"Didn't u not ask him how many minutes is gonna be performing before sending your money to him lol"

@king_royce007 reacted:

"Was he expecting him to perform for 24 hours? 😂"

@Asarailu__ said:

"Omo this thing no nice o"

@moodvibetv022 wrote:

"Why he no call Ayo maff or Rybeena abi he no know say na all his savings he go use call Davido?"

@Jhuuriel noted:

"lol 30 minutes no do for an artist like Davido…even his own tours and all for the west no Dey pass 2hrs"

@worldberry2_ asked:

"He should sleep there?"

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido performs at Great Osama’s hotel anniversary celebration in Manso Akwasiso, Ghana, before an unusual incident at the exit. Photo: davido/greatosama

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his friendship with Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido explained that he shares a close friendship with fellow singer Rema, despite the pair never recording a song together.

He said Rema often calls him for conversations that can last up to an hour, describing the younger singer as respectful and his Edo brother.

Davido also praised Rema’s success and left the door open for a possible musical collaboration in the future.

Source: Legit.ng