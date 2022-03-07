Singer Davido achieved another milestone in his career on Saturday, March 5, as he sold out the popular O2 arena

The 30 BG musician was not alone in the historical moment as several colleagues in the entertainment industry also jetted out to London for Davido

Heavily pregnant singer Seyi Shay among others feature in a list of celebrities who attended Davido’s show over the weekend

After months of anticipation and build-up, Davido’s much-anticipated We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) went down at the prestigious O2 Arena in London.

Just like the singer who carried fans along on social media, some colleagues who also joined Davido to make history shared updates on their respective platforms.

While some attended the show to also get a chance to perform on the O2 stage, there were other Nigerian superstars who simply showed up in a bid to support Davido.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebrities who were spotted at the concert. Check them out below:

1. Nollywood's Eniola Badmus

The actress has always been a huge fan and supportive friend of Davido. Unlike people who only arrived in London on the D-Day, Eniola packed her bags from Nigeria days before the show.

She equally had a good time with Davido and even had exclusive backstage access just like other members of the 30BG crew.

2. Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest

Davido's ties with the Cubana brothers is as strong as can be and it comes as no surprise that one of them showed up for him.

Cubana Chiefpriest also jetted out to London days ahead of the O2 Arena concert and a visit to his Instagram page shows how much fun he had with Davido on the D-Day.

3. Singer Seyi Shay

Pregnancy wasn't enough to stop singer Seyi Shay from showing up for Davido at his O2 Arena concert.

The expecting mum pulled a Rihanna at the concert and even rocked an outfit that put her massive baby bump on display.

4. Ubi Franklin

The businessman was among those who heavily came through for Davido even though he was also on the trip for work-related reasons.

Apart from sharing updates, Ubi gained a reputation as an 'unofficial nanny' as he was seen catering to Davido's son, Ifeanyi, in most pictures and videos that emerged from London.

5. Comedian Williams Uchemba

The funnyman didn't miss out on showing support for Davido at the O2 Arena. Uchemba was also present ahead of the main show as he was spotted checking out the venue with Davido.

Sharing a video with the singer on IG, Uchemba wrote:

"Yesterday the Nigerian Entertainment industry was once again put on the global map Congratulations once again @davido for selling out @theo2london."

6. Zlatan Ibile

Indigenous rapper and Davido's friend, Zlatan Ibile, was also among those who jetted out to London days ahead of the show.

The rap star was on the same flight with actress Eniola Badmus and they shared updates on social media as they flew out to support Davido.

7. Actress Dorcas Sola Fapson

The MTV Shuga actress wasn't just another random attendee at the concert. Just like Davido's aide Isreal DMW who opened the show, Dorcas Sola Fapson also had a role to play.

The actress was on the wheels of steel for some minutes to show off her disc-jockey skills as she opened for Davido.

8. Show promoter Kogbagidi

Popular show promoter Kogbagidi was also in London ahead of the D-Day for Davido's O2 Arena concert.

He struck a pose with the singer alongside Cubana Chiefpriest hours after landing in London for the anticipated show.

Hours after the concert, Kogbagidi, Davido and other members of the crew were also spotted celebrating their victor.

9. Singer Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold was out and about in London to show support for his colleague Davido.

The two delivered an energetic performance of their hit collaboration, High, at the O2 Arena stage.

10. Singer Skibii

The Baddest Boy crooner didn't miss out on his chance to join Davido on a global stage that had millions watching from all over the world.

Skibii and Davido performed the remix of Baddest Boy to the delight of thousands of fans at the O2 Arena.

Davido makes grand entry in a huge cage at O2 arena concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s much-anticipated O2 Arena show finally went down on Saturday, March 5, and the hall was packed full with many who came to have a good time.

The 30BG crooner made a spectacular entrance at the arena that saw him showing up on the stage inside a cage.

Interestingly, the singer’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, also had a huge part to play for the night as he opened the show for Davido.

