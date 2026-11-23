The APC said a letter purportedly signed by its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and addressed to INEC was fake and malicious

The unsigned document, dated November 22, 2026, allegedly asked INEC to deploy its mechanisms to guarantee President Tinubu's victory in 2027

APC's spokesperson said the letter violated the party's official communication procedures and was designed to damage its leadership's image

The All Progressives Congress has rejected a letter circulating on social media that purportedly came from its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, asking the Independent National Electoral Commission to guarantee President Bola Tinubu's win in the 2027 presidential election.

Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy to the APC National Chairman, addressed the matter in a statement on Monday, calling the document fake, malicious, and a calculated attempt to damage the reputation of the party's leadership and weaken trust in democratic institutions.

The document in question was dated November 22, 2026, and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan. It claimed to be from Yilwatda and called on the electoral commission to use its administrative and operational machinery to ensure Tinubu was declared the winner of the next presidential election.

APC cites missing signature as proof of forgery

The APC said the letter did not come from Yilwatda and was not produced by his office. The party pointed to the absence of a signature or any form of authentication as clear evidence that the document was fraudulent. It also argued that a correspondence of that nature would never have been issued outside the party's established official channels, making the letter's authenticity impossible to defend.

According to The Punch, the party accused those behind the document of deliberately pushing it into public circulation to mislead Nigerians and smear its National Chairman.

APC calls on Nigerians to ignore the letter

Yilwatda urged Nigerians and the media to pay no attention to the forged letter, reaffirming the party's commitment to democratic values, peaceful elections, and respect for electoral institutions.

The APC added that it would enter the 2027 elections with confidence and discipline, insisting that any victory must come from the genuine support and mandate of Nigerian voters.

Source: Legit.ng