Davido disclosed that Rema regularly calls him for hour-long conversations, despite the two never having recorded a song together

The Afrobeats star described Rema as respectful and called him his Edo brother, noting a personal family connection to the state

Davido left the door open for a future collaboration with Rema, saying it has not been ruled out

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido has spoken candidly about his bond with fellow singer Rema, sharing details about their friendship that most fans had no idea existed.

In an interview clip that began circulating on X on November 15, 2026, Davido described a close, private relationship with the younger artist, one built on genuine conversations rather than public appearances or studio sessions.

Davido shares details of his private friendship with Rema and praises the singer's success. Photo: davido/heisrema

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, Rema frequently picks up the phone to call him, and those calls can stretch to a full hour. The two have never collaborated on a track, yet their connection runs deep.

"People don't know that me and Rema have a great relationship, like bro literally be calling me talking for like one hour. No be every relationship suppose dey outside," Davido said.

Davido speaks on his bond with Rema

The singer spoke warmly about Rema's character, describing him as respectful and referring to him as his Edo brother.

Davido also noted that his mother hails from Edo State, adding a personal layer to the kinship he feels with the Benin City-born star.

He praised Rema's remarkable rise in the music industry, saying God had blessed him greatly.

For Davido, the strength of their friendship lies precisely in the fact that it exists away from the spotlight, without the need for collaborations or social media moments to validate it.

Despite never having worked together in the studio, Davido did not close the door on the possibility of a joint project.

"We haven't recorded yet, but I'm not saying in the future we won't," he added.

Watch Davido speak about Rema in the X video below:

Fans react to Davido's revelation about Rema

The comments sparked a lively response online, with many fans applauding Davido's perspective on friendship and how he carries himself in the industry.

Here is what fans said about Davido's comments:

@dspkemo wrote:

"That's how life is supposed to be"

@oabiodun2001 reacted:

"Not every relationship supposed Dey expose outside, but you just exposed how you and rema relationship be."

@utdtega commented:

"Right from beginning Remy boy always respect Davido he tweeted a lot about Davido back then"

@youfoundgemini shared:

"Davido is a big role model"

@Ov_Philip said:

"Davido is such a real man"

@Ianswago wrote:

"He dey cool with everybody"

Davido explains his relationship with Rema as fans react to the singers' friendship and future collaboration prospects. Photo: davido/heisrema

Source: Instagram

Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng